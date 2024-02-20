MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Pune Challenger 2024: Ramkumar knocks out Bengaluru Open champion Napolitano in first round

The 28-year-old Ramkumar, who was ranked a career best 111, as against his current 462, did have a slow start. However, he stepped it up whenever required, especially with his serve.

Published : Feb 20, 2024 21:40 IST , PUNE - 2 MINS READ

Kamesh Srinivasan
Photo of Ramkumar Ramanathan on his way to a sparkling victory over Stefano Napolitano of Italy in the Challenger tennis tournament in Pune on Tuesday
Photo of Ramkumar Ramanathan on his way to a sparkling victory over Stefano Napolitano of Italy in the Challenger tennis tournament in Pune on Tuesday | Photo Credit: Kamesh Srinivasan
infoIcon

Photo of Ramkumar Ramanathan on his way to a sparkling victory over Stefano Napolitano of Italy in the Challenger tennis tournament in Pune on Tuesday | Photo Credit: Kamesh Srinivasan

Ramkumar Ramanathan served big and stroked with intelligence to turn the tide in the nick of time in both the sets as he knocked out the champion of last week’s Bengaluru Open - Stefano Napolitano - 7-6(5), 7-6(5) in the first round of the $133,250 Maha Open Challenger tennis tournament at the Balewadi Stadium on Tuesday.

After the champion of the Chennai Challenger, Sumit Nagal had perspired to a 7-6(6), 6-4 victory over Yu Hsiou Hsu of Chinese Taipei on the centre court, the hard core home fans stayed on to cheer Ramkumar.

The 28-year-old Ramkumar, who was ranked a career best 111, as against his current 462, did have a slow start. However, he stepped it up whenever required, especially with his serve.

Ramkumar fired 15 aces in the match to stay afloat, and his imaginative stroke play and uncanny sharpness on the big points won him the match against the 204th ranked Italian.

ALSO READ | Rio Open: Defending champ Norrie moves into second round

Ramkumar converted one of nine break points in the match, while Napolitano won one of two break points, early in the match.

A quarterfinalist in Bengaluru last week, Ramkumar will play qualifier Alexey Zakharov in the second round. Sumit will play compatriot Niki Poonacha.

The woes of Sriram Balaji and Andre Begemann of Germany continued in doubles, as the fourth seeds lost their first round, despite having a match point.

“When confidence is low, matches slip from match point. Balaji and partner did not play the tie-breaks well, and their return games could have been better”, observed coach M Balachandran.

The results:
Singles (first round): Sumit Nagal bt Yu Hsiou Hsu (Tpe) 7-6(4), 6-4; Maks Kasnikowski (Pol) bt Seongchan Hong (Kor) 6-4, 6-2; Dane Sweeny (Aus) bt Maxime Janvier (Fra) 4-6, 6-1, 7-6(4); Valentin Vacherot (Mon) bt Vasek Pospisil (Can) 6-3, 7-5; Enzo Couacaud (Fra) bt Bernard Tomic (Aus) 6-4, 6-2; Felix Gill (GBR) bt Coleman Wong (Hkg) 7-6(4), 4-6, 6-3; Adam Walton (Aus) bt Raphael Collignon (Bel) 7-6(1), 6-2; Alexey Zakharov bt Oliver Crawford (GBR) 7-6(4), 6-3; Ramkumar Ramanathan bt Stefano Napolitano (Ita) 7-6(5), 7-6(5); Tristan Boyer (USA) & Oriol Roca Batalla (Esp) 6-2, 4-6, 6-2; Duje Ajdukovic (Cro) bt Sebastian Fanselow (Ger) 5-7, 6(1), 6-3.
Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Siddhant Banthia & Parikshit Somani bt Luca Margaroli (Sui) & Goncalo Oliveira (Por) 5-7, 7-6(5), [10-5]; Tristan Schoolkate & Adam Walton (Aus) bt Sai Karteek Reddy & Karanm Singh 3-6, 6-3, [10-4]; Toshihide Matsui & Kaito Uesugi (Jpn) bt Sriram Balaji & Andre Begemann (GEr) 4-6, 7-6(5), [10-5].

Related stories

Related Topics

Maharashtra Open /

Pune Challenger

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World Team Table Tennis Championships: India men’s team beats NZ 3-0, seals passage to knockouts
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pune Challenger 2024: Ramkumar knocks out Bengaluru Open champion Napolitano in first round
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  3. World Team Table Tennis Championships: India women beat Spain, advance to Round of 32
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Iyer, Dube out of Mumbai’s squad for quaterfinal against Baroda
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports wrap, February 20
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

A night full of stars

Ayon Sengupta
One of a kind: Muttiah Muralitharan, an unparallelled match-winner, was conferred with Sportstar’s first-ever International Icon Award at the Sportstar Aces Awards function in Mumbai.

Muttiah Muralitharan: In a league of his own

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Pune Challenger 2024: Ramkumar knocks out Bengaluru Open champion Napolitano in first round
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  2. Dubai Championships 2024: Australian Open winner Sabalenka suffers shock defeat against Vekic in second round
    AP
  3. Alcaraz says he needs to improve ‘many things’ after Buenos Aires loss
    AFP
  4. Rio Open: Defending champ Norrie moves into second round
    AP
  5. Fritz downs Paul to capture ATP Delray Beach Open title
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World Team Table Tennis Championships: India men’s team beats NZ 3-0, seals passage to knockouts
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pune Challenger 2024: Ramkumar knocks out Bengaluru Open champion Napolitano in first round
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  3. World Team Table Tennis Championships: India women beat Spain, advance to Round of 32
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Iyer, Dube out of Mumbai’s squad for quaterfinal against Baroda
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports wrap, February 20
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment