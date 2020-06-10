Tennis Tennis Federer out for remainder of 2020 after injury setback Roger Federer underwent a surgery to his right knee which will see him miss the remainder of the 2020 season. Team Sportstar 10 June, 2020 12:22 IST Roger Federer had suffered a similar setback in 2017 which saw him miss majority of the season. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 10 June, 2020 12:22 IST Roger Federer will miss the rest of the 2020 tennis season after undergoing a second knee surgery few weeks ago, the winner of 20 Grand Slam singles titles said on Wednesday.Federer struggled with injury at the 2020 Australian Open, where he made a semifinal exit to eventual champion Novak Djokovic, and has not played since.He underwent surgery on the right knee in February but said he needed another procedure after suffering a setback while rehabilitating after the initial operation.ALSO READ | Djokovic thinking of skipping US Open"A few weeks ago, having experienced a setback during my initial rehabilitation, I had to have an additional quick arthroscopic procedure on my right knee," Federer said in a Twitter post."Now, much like I did leading up to the 2017 season, I plan to take necesssary time to 100 percent ready to play at my highest level," he added. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos