Federer out for remainder of 2020 after injury setback

Roger Federer will miss the rest of the 2020 tennis season after undergoing a second knee surgery few weeks ago, the winner of 20 Grand Slam singles titles said on Wednesday.

Federer struggled with injury at the 2020 Australian Open, where he made a semifinal exit to eventual champion Novak Djokovic, and has not played since.

He underwent surgery on the right knee in February but said he needed another procedure after suffering a setback while rehabilitating after the initial operation.

"A few weeks ago, having experienced a setback during my initial rehabilitation, I had to have an additional quick arthroscopic procedure on my right knee," Federer said in a Twitter post.

"Now, much like I did leading up to the 2017 season, I plan to take necesssary time to 100 percent ready to play at my highest level," he added.