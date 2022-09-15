Roger Federer announced his retirement from tennis after next week’s Laver Cup. The Swiss tennis champion announced his decision on social media.

In a statement, Roger Federer said: “The Laver Cup next week in London will be my final ATP event. I will play more tennis in the future, of course, but just not in Grand Slams or on the tour.”

Explaining his decision further, Federer said, “As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries. I’ve worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body’s capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear. I am 41 years old. I have played more than 1500 matches over 24 years. Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognize when it is time to end my competitive career.”

To end the note he posted on his social media, Federer said, “Finally, to the game of tennis: I love you and will never leave you.”

To my tennis family and beyond,



With Love,

Roger pic.twitter.com/1UISwK1NIN — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) September 15, 2022

The 41-year-old’s last appearance on a tennis court was at the 2021 Wimbledon where he lost against Hubert Hurcakz, following which he underwent a surgery to treat his knee and has been out of action since.

The 20-time grand slam champion had been struggling with a knee injury for which he had undergone surgery three times in the last two years.

Federer had earlier announced that he will be featuring in this year’s Swiss Indoors in Basel, his hometown, after the Laver Cup.

“I would like to especially thank my amazing wife Mirka, who has lived through every minute with me. She has warmed me up before finals, watched countless matches even while over 8 months pregnant, and has endured my goofy side on the road with my team for over 20 years,” The former World No.1 added in his statement.

In his last appearance, at the Laver Cup, he will be teaming up with Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray for Team Europe.