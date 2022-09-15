Roger Federer to retire: Reactions and tributes pour in from players, fans and world of tennis

Roger Federer announced his retirement from tennis after next week’s Laver Cup. The Swiss tennis champion announced the decision on social media.

In a statement, Roger Federer said: “The Laver Cup next week in London will be my final ATP event. I will play more tennis in the future, of course, but just not in Grand Slams or on the tour.”

Here is how the world of tennis is reacting to the announcement:

Roger,



Where do we begin?



It's been a privilege to witness your journey and see you become a champion in every sense of the word.



We will so miss the sight of you gracing our courts, but all we can say for now is thank you, for the memories and joy you have given to so many. pic.twitter.com/VDWylKvW86 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) September 15, 2022

Dear Roger,my friend and rival.

I wish this day would have never come. It's a sad day for me personally and for sports around the world.

It's been a pleasure but also an honor and privilege to share all these years with you, living so many amazing moments on and off the court 👇🏻 — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) September 15, 2022

(1/2) Roger Federer is a champion's champion. He has the most complete game of his generation & captured the hearts of sports fans around the world with an amazing quickness on the court & a powerful tennis mind. He has had a historic career w/memories that will live on and on. pic.twitter.com/zxGq4izh1v — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) September 15, 2022

Also, seems like a good time to start training for Wimby :) — andyroddick (@andyroddick) September 15, 2022

💔😢. I LOVE YOU, Roger. Thank you for everything you've done in tennis and with myself. Tennis world will never be the same without you. https://t.co/Wm0IjNqjjx — Juan M. del Potro (@delpotrojuan) September 15, 2022

Roger… 💔 — Carlos Alcaraz (@carlosalcaraz) September 15, 2022

What a career, @rogerfederer. We fell in love with your brand of tennis. Slowly, your tennis became a habit. And habits never retire, they become a part of us.



Thank you for all the wonderful memories. pic.twitter.com/FFEFWGLxKR — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 15, 2022

Thank you @rogerfederer ...



... for everything you have done for Swiss and international tennis,

... for all the countless emotions we were able to share with you,

... for every child you inspired to play tennis!



All the best!#rogerfederer#goat#thankyou#legend#inspirationpic.twitter.com/WbAlibNisJ — Swiss Tennis (@swiss_tennis) September 15, 2022