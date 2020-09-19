Tennis Tennis Bopanna, Shapovalov bow out of Italian Open Rohan Bopanna and Denis Shapovalov go down in three sets to the French pair of Jeremy Chardy and Fabrice Martin in the quarterfinals. PTI Rome 19 September, 2020 11:45 IST Denis Shapovalov and Rohan Bopanna. - TWITTER (@SAIMedia) PTI Rome 19 September, 2020 11:45 IST India’s Rohan Bopanna and his partner, Denis Shapovalov of Canada, bowed out of the Italian Open after losing to the French pair of Jeremy Chardy and Fabrice Martin in the men’s doubles quarterfinals. The unseeded Bopanna and Shapovalov fought hard before going down 6-4, 5-7, 7-10 to their opponents in the tie-breaker late on Friday.ALSO READ | After US Open run, Shapovalov piling up more wins in RomeBopanna and Shapovalov had stunned top seeds Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah of Colombia in the second round of the ATP Masters 1000 event.Bopanna and Shapovalov had also made a quarterfinals exit in the just-concluded US Open, losing 5-7, 5-7 to the pair of Jean-Julien Rojer of the Netherlands and Horia Tecau of Romania. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos