Bopanna, Shapovalov bow out of Italian Open

India’s Rohan Bopanna and his partner, Denis Shapovalov of Canada, bowed out of the Italian Open after losing to the French pair of Jeremy Chardy and Fabrice Martin in the men’s doubles quarterfinals. The unseeded Bopanna and Shapovalov fought hard before going down 6-4, 5-7, 7-10 to their opponents in the tie-breaker late on Friday.

ALSO READ | After US Open run, Shapovalov piling up more wins in Rome

Bopanna and Shapovalov had stunned top seeds Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah of Colombia in the second round of the ATP Masters 1000 event.

Bopanna and Shapovalov had also made a quarterfinals exit in the just-concluded US Open, losing 5-7, 5-7 to the pair of Jean-Julien Rojer of the Netherlands and Horia Tecau of Romania.