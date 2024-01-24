Bopanna, 43, set to become oldest World No. 1 in men’s doubles after reaching Australian Open semifinals

Rohan Bopanna, 43, is set to become the oldest World No. 1 in men’s doubles after reaching the Australian Open semifinals in Melbourne on Wednesday.

Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden defeated the sixth-seeded all-Argentine duo of Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni 6-4, 7-6(5) in the quarterfinals. The result takes Bopanna past USA’s Austin Krajicek, the current World No. 1, in the ATP Rankings. Krajicek and his Croatian partner Ivan Dodig were eliminated in the second round.

The Indo-Australian duo broke Gonzalez’ serve in the fifth game while saving the solitary break point it faced on Ebden’s serve in the eighth game. The second seeds then edged their opponents in the second set after being down by a mini-break in the tiebreaker.

Bopanna and Ebden will next take on the Czech-Chinese pair of Tomas Machac and Zhizhen Zhang in the semifinals.

Bopanna is the fourth Indian player to be ranked No. 1 in doubles after Mahesh Bhupathi, Leander Paes and Sania Mirza. He has a Grand Slam title in mixed doubles - won at French Open in 2017 with Canada’s Gabriela Dabrowski. In men’s doubles, he has twice finished runner-up at the US Open - in 2010 with Pakistan’s Aisam-ul-Haq Quresh and 2023 with Ebden. The latter made him the oldest-ever Grand Slam finalist.

He also holds the record for being the oldest player to win a men’s doubles title at a Masters event, which he achieved at Indian Wells last year at the age of 43 with Ebden.