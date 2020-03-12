Bopanna appointed vice-president of KSLTA

Indian doubles star Rohan Bopanna will make his first foray into tennis administration after he was appointed a vice-president of the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA).



At the AGM held last month, a new set of office-bearers were elected for a four-year term (February 2020 to January 2024). R. Ashoka, minister, government of Karnataka, is the new president, while Congressman Priyank M. Kharge was chosen the vice-president in what will be his first position at the KSLTA. Sunil Yajaman is the new joint secretary.

The committee: President: R. Ashoka; Life vice-president: M. Lakshminarayana; Sr. vice-president: Priyank M.Kharge; vice-presidents: M. B. Dyaberi, P.R. Ramaswamy, Rohan Bopanna, Ashish Puravankara; Secretary: Maheshwar Rao; Joint secretary: Sunil Yajaman; Treasurer: Naganand Doraswamy.