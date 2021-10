Bopanna loses doubles quarterfinals at the $779,515 ATP tennis tournament

Rohan Bopanna in partnership with Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi of Pakistan was beaten 7-6(4), 5-7, 10-8 by Ilya Ivashka and Pedro Martinez in the doubles quarterfinals of the $779,515 ATP tennis tournament in Russia on Thursday.

Bopanna and Qureshi who had beaten the top seeds in the first round, collected 45 ATP points and $7,820.

