2023 Roland-Garros: Former World No. 1 Murray pulls out of French Open - reports

The Scot has opted to skip tournaments during the claycourt season in the past to focus on the grasscourt swing heading into Wimbledon.

Reuters
Bengaluru 21 May, 2023 17:55 IST
Three-times Grand Slam champion Murray won the second-tier Aix-en-Provence Challenger Tour crown earlier this month, but suffered early exits in Monte Carlo, Madrid, Rome and Bordeaux.

Three-times Grand Slam champion Murray won the second-tier Aix-en-Provence Challenger Tour crown earlier this month, but suffered early exits in Monte Carlo, Madrid, Rome and Bordeaux.

Former world number one Andy Murray has withdrawn from the French Open, British media reported on Sunday.

The 36-year-old, who has made just one appearance at Roland-Garros since reaching the semi-finals in 2017, last month said he wanted another chance to play at the clay court Grand Slam while he is still fit and healthy.

Medvedev to face Rune for Italian Open title

Reuters has contacted the French Tennis Federation (FFT) for comment.

The French Open runs from May 28 to June 11. Holder Rafa Nadal, who has won the French Open a record 14 times, also pulled out of the tournament after failing to regain full fitness from a hip injury.

