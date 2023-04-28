Tennis

Ruud stunned by qualifier Arnaldi in Madrid Open 2nd round

The 105th-ranked Arnaldi beat Ruud 6-3, 6-4 for the 22-year-old's first win over a top-10 player.

Matteo Arnaldi of Italy celebrates winning match point against Casper Ruud of Norway during the Men’s Singles second round match on Day Five of the Mutua Madrid Open at La Caja Magica on April 28, 2023 in Madrid, Spain. | Photo Credit: Getty Images/Clive Brunskill

Fourth-ranked Casper Ruud was upset by Italian qualifier Matteo Arnaldi in the second round of the Madrid Open on Friday.

The 105th-ranked Arnaldi beat Ruud 6-3, 6-4 for the 22-year-old’s first win over a top-10 player. After sealing the surprising victory, Arnaldi raised his arms and thumped his chest, smiling broadly.

“Today, I don’t know, maybe the stadium, maybe the pressure on him, but I played the best match of my life,” said Arnaldi, who landed 35 winners and broke Ruud’s serve three times.

Ruud, 24, reached the final of both- the French Open and the U.S. Open last year. But despite winning the Estoril Open in Portugal earlier this month, the Norwegian player has struggled at bigger events in 2023, including a second-round exit at the Australian Open in January.

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz plays the 41st-ranked Emil Ruusuvuori later, while women’s No. 1 Iga Swiatek faces Julia Grabher.

