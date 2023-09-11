MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

WTA Rankings: Sabalenka replaces Swiatek as new World No. 1, Gauff moves to third after US Open triumph

While Aryna Sabalenka replaced Iga Swiatek as the new World No.1, newly-crowned US Open champion Coco Gauff reached a new-career high in the latest WTA Rankings released on Monday.

Published : Sep 11, 2023 18:54 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
Aryna Sabalenka is the new World No. 1 in the latest WTA Rankings.
Aryna Sabalenka is the new World No. 1 in the latest WTA Rankings. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Aryna Sabalenka is the new World No. 1 in the latest WTA Rankings. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Here is all you need to know about the latest WTA Rankings released on September 11, 2023.

While Aryna Sabalenka replaced Iga Swiatek as the new World No.1, newly-crowned US Open champion Coco Gauff reached a new-career high in the latest WTA Rankings released on Monday.

Swiatek, who was the defending champion at Flushing Meadows, bowed out after a fourth-round loss to Jelena Ostapenko. Sabalenka, on the other hand, bettered her result from last year to reach the final before losing to Gauff in the final. The Belarusian is the 29th different woman to claim the top spot since the introduction of the computerised WTA Rankings.

The 19-year-old Gauff, who clinched her maiden Major title and became the youngest American champion at US Open since Serena Williams in 1999, moved up three spots to third.

Women's Top 10
(BLR) Aryna Sabalenka - 9266 points
(POL) Iga Swiatek - 8195 points
(USA) Coco Gauff - 6165 points
(KAZ) Elena Rybakina - 5790 points
(USA) Jessica Pegula - 5755 points
(CZE) Marketa Vondrousova - 3830 points
(TUN) Ons Jabeur - 3771 points
(CZE) Karolina Muchova - 3765 points
(GRE) Maria Sakkari - 3525 points
(FRA) Caroline Garcia - 3050 points

Ons Jabeur, last year’s runner-up, and Jessica Pegula slipped two spots to seventh and fifth, respectively after losing in the fourth-round.

Coco Gauff, last year’s semifinalist, and Maria Sakkari lost three and one spots, respectively after their opening-round defeats but stayed in the top 10.

French Open runner-up Karolina Muchova and Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova achieved new career-high rankings after their best performances in New York. While semifinalist Muchova jumped two spots to eighth, Vondrousova jumped three places to sixth. Madison Keys, who lost in a thrilling semifinal to Sabalenka, jumped six spots to 11th.

Jasmine Paolini (33rd), Xinyu Wang (39th), Peyton Stearns (44th), Katie Boulter (50th), Mirra Andreeva (57th), Elina Avanesyan (63rd), Rebeka Masarova (65th), Magdalena Frech (67th), Diana Shnaider (83rd) and Jodie Burrage (85th) also achieved new career-high rankings.

INDIANS
Doubles
Ankita Raina - 152 (slipped two spots)
Prarthana Thombare - 167 (slipped four spots)
Rutuja Bhosale - 200 (moved down eight places)
Singles
Ankita Raina - 181 (jumped eight spots)
Karman Thandi - 214 (slipped three places)
Rutuja Bhosale - 336 (slipped seven spots)
Sahaja Yamalapalli - 429 (slipped four spots)
Vaidehi Chaudhari - 485 (slipped eight spots)

Related stories

Related Topics

WTA /

Iga Swiatek /

Coco Gauff /

Aryna Sabalenka /

US Open /

US Open 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WTA Rankings: Sabalenka replaces Swiatek as new World No. 1, Gauff moves to third after US Open triumph
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs PAK Live scorecard, Asia Cup 2023 Super Four, Reserve Day updates: Kohli, Rahul centuries guide India to 356/2 in 50 overs; Streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Pakistan LIVE Score, Asia Cup Super 4 Reserve Day: PAK needs 357 to win; Kohli, Rahul hundreds power IND to record total
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Pakistan: Kohli, Rahul record highest-ever partnership in Asia Cup history
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asia Cup 2023: Virat Kohli becomes fastest to reach 13,000 ODI runs, smashes ton
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. WTA Rankings: Sabalenka replaces Swiatek as new World No. 1, Gauff moves to third after US Open triumph
    Team Sportstar
  2. ATP Rankings: Djokovic returns to No. 1 spot after US Open title, Alcaraz slips to second
    Team Sportstar
  3. Djokovic wins US Open 2023: Rod Laver, Billie Jean King among those to post congratulatory messages
    Team Sportstar
  4. Djokovic lucky to have had rivals like Federer, Nadal, says Ivanisevic
    Reuters
  5. Novak Djokovic not setting any limit on Grand Slam titles after US Open win
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WTA Rankings: Sabalenka replaces Swiatek as new World No. 1, Gauff moves to third after US Open triumph
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs PAK Live scorecard, Asia Cup 2023 Super Four, Reserve Day updates: Kohli, Rahul centuries guide India to 356/2 in 50 overs; Streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Pakistan LIVE Score, Asia Cup Super 4 Reserve Day: PAK needs 357 to win; Kohli, Rahul hundreds power IND to record total
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Pakistan: Kohli, Rahul record highest-ever partnership in Asia Cup history
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asia Cup 2023: Virat Kohli becomes fastest to reach 13,000 ODI runs, smashes ton
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment