WTA Rankings: Sabalenka replaces Swiatek as new World No. 1, Gauff moves to third after US Open triumph

Here is all you need to know about the latest WTA Rankings released on September 11, 2023.

While Aryna Sabalenka replaced Iga Swiatek as the new World No.1, newly-crowned US Open champion Coco Gauff reached a new-career high in the latest WTA Rankings released on Monday.

Swiatek, who was the defending champion at Flushing Meadows, bowed out after a fourth-round loss to Jelena Ostapenko. Sabalenka, on the other hand, bettered her result from last year to reach the final before losing to Gauff in the final. The Belarusian is the 29th different woman to claim the top spot since the introduction of the computerised WTA Rankings.

The 19-year-old Gauff, who clinched her maiden Major title and became the youngest American champion at US Open since Serena Williams in 1999, moved up three spots to third.

Women's Top 10 (BLR) Aryna Sabalenka - 9266 points (POL) Iga Swiatek - 8195 points (USA) Coco Gauff - 6165 points (KAZ) Elena Rybakina - 5790 points (USA) Jessica Pegula - 5755 points (CZE) Marketa Vondrousova - 3830 points (TUN) Ons Jabeur - 3771 points (CZE) Karolina Muchova - 3765 points (GRE) Maria Sakkari - 3525 points (FRA) Caroline Garcia - 3050 points

Ons Jabeur, last year’s runner-up, and Jessica Pegula slipped two spots to seventh and fifth, respectively after losing in the fourth-round.

Coco Gauff, last year’s semifinalist, and Maria Sakkari lost three and one spots, respectively after their opening-round defeats but stayed in the top 10.

French Open runner-up Karolina Muchova and Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova achieved new career-high rankings after their best performances in New York. While semifinalist Muchova jumped two spots to eighth, Vondrousova jumped three places to sixth. Madison Keys, who lost in a thrilling semifinal to Sabalenka, jumped six spots to 11th.

Jasmine Paolini (33rd), Xinyu Wang (39th), Peyton Stearns (44th), Katie Boulter (50th), Mirra Andreeva (57th), Elina Avanesyan (63rd), Rebeka Masarova (65th), Magdalena Frech (67th), Diana Shnaider (83rd) and Jodie Burrage (85th) also achieved new career-high rankings.