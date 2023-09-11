ATP Rankings: Djokovic returns to No. 1 spot after US Open title, Alcaraz slips to second

Here is all you need to know about the latest ATP Rankings released on September 11, 2023.

Novak Djokovic began a record-extending 390th week as the top-ranked player in the latest ATP Rankings released on Monday.

Djokovic needed to win just his first-round match at the US Open to replace Carlos Alcaraz. The 36-year-old Serbian went on to win his fourth title in New York on Sunday, while also equalling Margaret Court’s all-time record of 24 Grand Slams.

Medvedev, who beat Alcaraz in the semifinals before losing to Djokovic in the summit clash, stayed at third.

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Andrey Rublev moved up two spots each to fifth and sixth, respectively while Jannik Sinner slipped to seventh.

ATP Top 10 (SRB) Novak Djokovic -11795 points (ESP) Carlos Alcaraz - 8535 points (RUS) Daniil Medvedev - 7280 points (DEN) Holger Rune - 4710 points (GRE) Stefanos Tsitsipas - 4615 points (RUS) Andrey Rublev - 4515 points (ITA) Jannik Sinner - 4465 points (USA) Taylor Fritz - 3955 points (NOR) Casper Ruud - 3560 points (GER) Alexander Zverev - 3030 points

USA’s Taylor Fritz, who lost to Djokovic in the quarterfinals, moved up one spot to eighth. Alexander Zverev, who also reached the last-eight stage, returned to top 10 for the first time since October last year.

Casper Ruud, who was the runner-up at last year’s US Open but lost in the second round this time, slipped four spots to ninth.

Ben Shelton made his top 20 debut (19th) after a memorable run to the semifinals where he lost to Djokovic. The 20-year-old made a massive jump of 28 spots.

Nicolas Jarry (22nd), Sebastian Baez (28th), Arthur Fils (44th), Matteo Arnaldi (47th), Daniel Altmaier (49th), Christopher O’Connell (53rd), Yosuke Watanuki (78th) and Michael Mmoh (81st) reached new career-high rankings.

Thiago Seyboth Wild (76th), Borna Gojo (77th), Rinky Hijikata (82nd) and Dominic Stricker (90th) made their Top-100 debuts.