MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Djokovic beats Medvedev to win US Open, equals Court’s record of 24 Grand Slams

The 36-year-old Djokovic became the oldest men’s champion at US Open, surpassing Ken Rosewall who won the 1970 edition at the age of 35.

Published : Sep 11, 2023 05:09 IST , NEW YORK - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning the US Open at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York on Sunday.
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning the US Open at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York on Sunday. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning the US Open at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York on Sunday. | Photo Credit: AP

Novak Djokovic battled past Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 7-6(5), 6-3 and into the tennis record books on Sunday, winning the U.S. Open to equal Margaret Court’s record haul of 24 Grand Slams.

The victory, his fourth in 10 Flushing Meadows finals, capped another remarkable Grand Slam campaign for Djokovic with wins at the Australian, French and U.S. Opens and a return to the top of the world rankings when they are updated on Monday.

The 36-year-old Serb becomes the oldest U.S. Open men’s winner in the Open Era and the first to win three Grand Slam events in a season for the fourth time.

The win was also measure of revenge for Djokovic.

DJOKOVIC VS MEDVEDEV US OPEN FINAL HIGHLIGHTS

The second seed walked out on to a packed Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sunday and stared across the net at Medvedev the man once again standing between him and history just as he had two years ago.

The last time the two clashed at the U.S. Open was in the 2021 final, when the Russian captured his only major and denied the Serb a rare calendar Grand Slam.

Related stories

Related Topics

US Open 2023 /

US Open /

Novak Djokovic /

Daniil Medvedev /

ATP /

Grand Slam

Latest on Sportstar

  1. List of records Djokovic set by beating Medvedev to win US Open 2023 title
    Team Sportstar
  2. List of US Open men’s singles champions in Open era: Djokovic becomes oldest winner with 2023 title
    Team Sportstar
  3. When will Australian Open 2024 be played?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Djokovic beats Medvedev to win US Open, equals Court’s record of 24 Grand Slams
    Reuters
  5. US Open 2023 Final Highlights: Novak Djokovic beats Daniil Medvedev, wins 24th Grand Slam title
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. When will Australian Open 2024 be played?
    Team Sportstar
  2. List of US Open men’s singles champions in Open era: Djokovic becomes oldest winner with 2023 title
    Team Sportstar
  3. List of records Djokovic set by beating Medvedev to win US Open 2023 title
    Team Sportstar
  4. Djokovic beats Medvedev to win US Open, equals Court’s record of 24 Grand Slams
    Reuters
  5. US Open 2023 Final Highlights: Novak Djokovic beats Daniil Medvedev, wins 24th Grand Slam title
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. List of records Djokovic set by beating Medvedev to win US Open 2023 title
    Team Sportstar
  2. List of US Open men’s singles champions in Open era: Djokovic becomes oldest winner with 2023 title
    Team Sportstar
  3. When will Australian Open 2024 be played?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Djokovic beats Medvedev to win US Open, equals Court’s record of 24 Grand Slams
    Reuters
  5. US Open 2023 Final Highlights: Novak Djokovic beats Daniil Medvedev, wins 24th Grand Slam title
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment