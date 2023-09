List of US Open men’s singles champions in Open era: Djokovic becomes oldest winner with 2023 title

Novak Djokovic beat Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 7-6(5), 6-3 to win his fourth US Open title and equal Margaret Court’s all-time record of 24 Grand Slams on Sunday.

Djokovic, 36, became the oldest men’s champion at Flushing Meadows, surpassing Ken Rosewall who won the 1970 edition at the age of 35.

Since the beginning of the Open era (1968), 30 different men have won the singles title at Flushing Meadows.

Switzerland’s Roger Federer, and USA’s Pete Sampras and Jimmy Connors hold the record for most US Open titles (5) won by a man. However, Connors is the only one to have done it on all three surfaces - grass, clay and hard court.

Federer is also the last man to win two successive titles in New York in 2007-08.

Here’s the complete list of men’s singles winners at US Open (since 1968):