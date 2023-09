List of US Open women’s singles champions in Open era: Coco Gauff clinches 2023 title, becomes youngest American winner since Serena Williams

Coco Gauff joined the list of women’s singles champions at US Open in the Open era on Saturday with her come-from-behind victory over Aryna Sabalenka.

Since the beginning of the Open era (1968), Gauff is the 28th different women to have won the singles title at Flushing Meadows. She is the youngest American champion since Serena Williams in 1999.

USA’s Chris Evert and Serena hold the record for most US Open titles (6) won by a woman followed by Steffi Graf (5).

Here’s the complete list of women’s singles winners at US Open (since 1968):