- September 11, 2023 00:25Head-to-head Record
Played: 14 | Djokovic: 9 | Medvedev: 5
2023 Dubai, Semifinals: Medvedev won 6-4, 6-4
2023 Adelaide, Semifinals: Djokovic won 6-3, 6-4
2022 ATP Finals, Round Robin: Djokovic won 6-3, 6-7(5), 7-6(2)
2022 Astana, Semifinals: Djokovic won 4-6, 7-6(6), retd.
2021 Paris, Final: Djokovic won 4-6, 6-3, 6-3
2021 US Open, Final: Medvedev won 6-4, 6-4, 6-4
2021 Australian Open, Final: Djokovic won 7-5, 6-2, 6-2
2020 ATP Finals, Round Robin: Medvedev won 6-3, 6-3
2020 ATP Cup, Semifinals: Djokovic won 6-1, 5-7, 6-4
2019 Cincinnati, Semifinals: Medvedev won 3-6, 6-3, 6-3
2019 Monte Carlo, Quarterfinals: Medvedev won 6-3, 4-6, 6-2
2019 Australian Open, Round of 16: Djokovic won 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-2, 6-3
2017 Eastbourne, Semifinal: Djokovic won 6-4, 6-4
2017 Davis Cup, Round Robin: Djokovic won 3-6, 6-4, 6-1, 1-0, retd.
- September 11, 2023 00:19Road to the final for Medvedev
Semifinal: 7-6(3), 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 against Carlos Alcaraz (Spain)
Quarterfinal: 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 against Andrey Rublev (Russia)
Round of 16: 2-6, 6-4, 6-1, 6-2 against Alex de Minaur (Australia)
Round of 32: 6-2, 6-2, 7-6(6) against Sebastian Baez (Argentina)
Round of 64: 6-2, 6-2, 6-7(6), 6-2 against Christopher O’Connell (Australia)
Round of 128: 6-1, 6-1, 6-0 against Attila Balazs (Hungary)
- September 11, 2023 00:14Road to the final for Djokovic
Semifinal: 6-3, 6-2, 7-6(4) against Ben Shelton (USA)
Quarterfinal: 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 against Taylor Fritz (USA)
Round of 16: 6-2, 7-5, 6-4 against Borna Gojo (Croatia)
Round of 32: 4-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-1, 6-3 against Laslo Djere (Serbia)
Round of 64: 6-4, 6-1, 6-1 against Bernabe Zapata Miralles (Spain)
Round of 128: 6-0, 6-2, 6-3 against Alexandre Muller (France)
- September 11, 2023 00:09PREVIEW
Novak Djokovic against Daniil Medvedev in the U.S. Open men’s final may not have been the showdown fans were dreaming of but it could still bring the Grand Slam season to a spellbinding conclusion.
For weeks the tennis world was buzzing about seeing the red hot rivalry between Djokovic and holder Carlos Alcaraz in the Flushing Meadows final until Medvedev played the spoiler with a brilliant 7-6(3), 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 semifinal win over the Spaniard.
The final contest also comes with some spicy sub plots as Djokovic hunts a fourth U.S. Open that would see him equal Margaret Court’s record haul of 24 Grand Slams and, along with it, a good measure of revenge against Medvedev.
On Sunday the Serb will look across the net at the same man standing between him and history as he did two years ago.
The last time Djokovic and Medvedev clashed at the U.S. Open was in the 2021 final, when the Russian captured his only major so far and denied the Serb a rare calendar Grand Slam.
- September 11, 2023 00:05Where to watch the US Open final between Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev?
The US Open final between Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev is scheduled to start at 1:30 AM IST and will be telecast on Sony Sports Network while the live streaming will be available on Sony Liv.
