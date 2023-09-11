MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

When will Australian Open 2024 be played?

Australian Open 2024: Serbia’s Novak Djokovic and Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka will be the defending champions in men’s and women’s singles, respectively at the 112th edition of the Major.

Published : Sep 11, 2023 05:53 IST

Team Sportstar
Novak Djokovic (left) and Aryna Sabalenka (right) will be the defending champions in singles at Australian Open 2024.
Novak Djokovic (left) and Aryna Sabalenka (right) will be the defending champions in singles at Australian Open 2024. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Novak Djokovic (left) and Aryna Sabalenka (right) will be the defending champions in singles at Australian Open 2024. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

The 2024 Australian Open, first Major of the next season, will be held at Melbourne Park from January 15 to 28.

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic and Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka will be the defending champions in men’s and women’s singles, respectively at the 112th edition of the Major.

DJOKOVIC VS MEDVEDEV US OPEN FINAL HIGHLIGHTS

Djokovic beat Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6(4), 7-6(5 in the 2023 men’s final to lift the winner’s trophy at the Rod Laver Arena for the 10th time.

In the women’s singles final, Sabalenka defeated Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 to win her maiden Major title.

Local wildcards Rinky Hijikata and Jason Kubler won the men’s doubles crown while the all-Czech pair of Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova successfully defender their women’s doubles title

The all-Brazilian pair of Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos won the mixed doubles title.

Related stories

Related Topics

Novak Djokovic /

Aryna Sabalenka /

Australian Open /

Grand Slam /

Stefanos Tsitsipas /

Elena Rybakina

Latest on Sportstar

  1. List of records Djokovic set by beating Medvedev to win US Open 2023 title
    Team Sportstar
  2. List of US Open men’s singles champions in Open era: Djokovic becomes oldest winner with 2023 title
    Team Sportstar
  3. When will Australian Open 2024 be played?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Djokovic beats Medvedev to win US Open, equals Court’s record of 24 Grand Slams
    Reuters
  5. US Open 2023 Final Highlights: Novak Djokovic beats Daniil Medvedev, wins 24th Grand Slam title
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. When will Australian Open 2024 be played?
    Team Sportstar
  2. List of US Open men’s singles champions in Open era: Djokovic becomes oldest winner with 2023 title
    Team Sportstar
  3. List of records Djokovic set by beating Medvedev to win US Open 2023 title
    Team Sportstar
  4. Djokovic beats Medvedev to win US Open, equals Court’s record of 24 Grand Slams
    Reuters
  5. US Open 2023 Final Highlights: Novak Djokovic beats Daniil Medvedev, wins 24th Grand Slam title
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. List of records Djokovic set by beating Medvedev to win US Open 2023 title
    Team Sportstar
  2. List of US Open men’s singles champions in Open era: Djokovic becomes oldest winner with 2023 title
    Team Sportstar
  3. When will Australian Open 2024 be played?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Djokovic beats Medvedev to win US Open, equals Court’s record of 24 Grand Slams
    Reuters
  5. US Open 2023 Final Highlights: Novak Djokovic beats Daniil Medvedev, wins 24th Grand Slam title
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment