When will Australian Open 2024 be played?

The 2024 Australian Open, first Major of the next season, will be held at Melbourne Park from January 15 to 28.

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic and Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka will be the defending champions in men’s and women’s singles, respectively at the 112th edition of the Major.

Djokovic beat Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6(4), 7-6(5 in the 2023 men’s final to lift the winner’s trophy at the Rod Laver Arena for the 10th time.

In the women’s singles final, Sabalenka defeated Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 to win her maiden Major title.

Local wildcards Rinky Hijikata and Jason Kubler won the men’s doubles crown while the all-Czech pair of Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova successfully defender their women’s doubles title

The all-Brazilian pair of Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos won the mixed doubles title.