Sakkari stunned by Masarova in U.S. Open first round

World number 71 Masarova converted all three break point opportunities she had during the 87-minute encounter to secure her first career win over a top-10 player.

Published : Aug 28, 2023 23:26 IST , NEW YORK - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Rebeka Masarova, of Spain, right, shakes hands with Maria Sakkari, of Greece, after winning their first-round match during the U.S. Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, in New York.
Rebeka Masarova, of Spain, right, shakes hands with Maria Sakkari, of Greece, after winning their first-round match during the U.S. Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, in New York. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Rebeka Masarova, of Spain, right, shakes hands with Maria Sakkari, of Greece, after winning their first-round match during the U.S. Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, in New York. | Photo Credit: AP

Greek eighth seed Maria Sakkari crashed out of the U.S. Open in the first round following a 6-4 6-4 defeat at the hands of Spaniard Rebeka Masarova on Monday.

World number 71 Masarova converted all three break point opportunities she had during the 87-minute encounter to secure her first career win over a top-10 player.

Also Read: US Open 2023: Swiatek crushes Peterson to begin title defence

Sakkari had control as she consolidated an early break for a 4-1 lead, but Masarova stormed back and won the next five games to wrap up the opening set.

In the second set, Masarova again consolidated a break for a 5-3 cushion and then, after Sakkari held serve to stay alive, closed out the encounter on her second match point with a backhand winner that dropped just inside the corner.

With the loss, Sakkari became the first seeded casualty of the U.S. Open.

For Sakkari, the defeat marked the final blow in a disappointing Grand Slam year for her as she followed a third-round appearance at the Australian Open with first-round exits at the French Open, Wimbledon and now the U.S. Open.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
