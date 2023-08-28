Sakkari stunned by Masarova in U.S. Open first round

Greek eighth seed Maria Sakkari crashed out of the U.S. Open in the first round following a 6-4 6-4 defeat at the hands of Spaniard Rebeka Masarova on Monday.

World number 71 Masarova converted all three break point opportunities she had during the 87-minute encounter to secure her first career win over a top-10 player.

Sakkari had control as she consolidated an early break for a 4-1 lead, but Masarova stormed back and won the next five games to wrap up the opening set.

In the second set, Masarova again consolidated a break for a 5-3 cushion and then, after Sakkari held serve to stay alive, closed out the encounter on her second match point with a backhand winner that dropped just inside the corner.

With the loss, Sakkari became the first seeded casualty of the U.S. Open.

For Sakkari, the defeat marked the final blow in a disappointing Grand Slam year for her as she followed a third-round appearance at the Australian Open with first-round exits at the French Open, Wimbledon and now the U.S. Open.