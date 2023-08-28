MagazineBuy Print

US Open 2023: Swiatek crushes Peterson to begin title defence

The four-time Grand Slam champion fired off 20 winners and four aces to set up a second-round meeting with Australian Daria Saville.

Published : Aug 28, 2023 23:17 IST , NEW YORK - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Iga Swiatek in action against Rebecca Peterson on day one of the 2023 U.S. Open.
Iga Swiatek in action against Rebecca Peterson on day one of the 2023 U.S. Open. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Iga Swiatek in action against Rebecca Peterson on day one of the 2023 U.S. Open.

World number one Iga Swiatek got her U.S. Open title defence off to a dominant start on Monday, flattening unseeded Swede Rebecca Peterson 6-0 6-1 to kick off the action on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The four-time Grand Slam champion fired off 20 winners and four aces to set up a second-round meeting with Australian Daria Saville.

Swiatek said that her tank was “pretty empty” after losing in the Montreal and Cincinnati semi-finals earlier this month but showed no lack of vigour as she opened her U.S. Open campaign with an ace and blazed through the first set.

The Polish player showed only brief signs of vulnerability early in the second set, as she began to accrue more unforced errors and had to claw her way back from triple break point in the first game.

But she reminded the crowd at Flushing Meadows why she has been the world number one since April 2022 as she whacked across an unreturnable backhand shot to break Peterson to love in the fourth game.

Peterson, who only produced two winners across the match, never regained her composure and Swiatek pumped her first after closing out the match with a scorching backhand down the line.

