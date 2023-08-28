MagazineBuy Print

Novak Djokovic vs Alexandre Muller, US Open 2023: First Round Preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info

US Open 2023: Novak Djokovic can reclaim the top spot in the ATP Rankings with a win over Muller in the opening round.

Published : Aug 28, 2023 15:18 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
Novak Djokovic (left) faces Alexandre Muller (right) in the opening round of the US Open.
Novak Djokovic (left) faces Alexandre Muller (right) in the opening round of the US Open. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Novak Djokovic (left) faces Alexandre Muller (right) in the opening round of the US Open. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

World number two and 23-time grand slam winner Novak Djokovic will be in action on day one of the US Open 2023 where he will be up against Alexandre Muller in the first-round match.

The match is scheduled to be played last in Arthur Ashe Stadium on Monday

US Open: When and where to watch?
The US Open match between Novak Djokovic and Alexandre Muller is schedule to begin from 6 AM IST on Tuesday and will be telecast live on  Sony Sports network while the live streaming will be available on Sony Liv.

The three-time US Open champion Djokovic is back at Flushing Meadows as a number two seed after missing out last time since he was not allowed to enter the country due to government’s protocols for international travellers who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19, which now have been lifted.

Meanwhile the 84th ranked French will be making his main draw debut here after losing the opening round of qualifying in 2021 and 2022.

Djokovic, who defeated Carlos Alcaraz in the Cincinnati Open final earlier this month, has never faced Muller in his career.

