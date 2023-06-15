Magazine

Sakkari, Vekic lose in second round at Nottingham Open as seeds tumble

Top-seeded Maria Sakkari and former champion Donna Vekic were eliminated from the grass-court Nottingham Open at the last-16 stage on Wednesday.

Published : Jun 15, 2023 07:20 IST , NOTTINGHAM, England - 1 MIN READ

AP
Greece’s Maria Sakkari in action.
Greece’s Maria Sakkari in action. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Greece’s Maria Sakkari in action. | Photo Credit: AP

Top-seeded Maria Sakkari and former champion Donna Vekic were eliminated from the grass-court Nottingham Open at the last-16 stage on Wednesday.

Sakkari was beaten 6-1, 6-4 by Alize Cornet and Vekic, the winner in 2017 and the runner-up in ‘19, lost Viktorija Golubic 6-4, 6-1.

Wimbledon 2023 singles champions to receive 3 million USD each, total prize money increases by 11 percent

On Tuesday, defending champion and second-seeded Beatriz Haddad Maia was defeated by lucky loser Daria Snigur 6-4, 6-3 in the first round.

Another seed to fall in the second round was Lin Zhu, who lost 6-2, 6-4 to Magdalena Frech. Lin was the eighth seed at the Wimbledon warmup event.

Britain’s Heather Watson gave home fans something to cheer by beating Tatjana Maria 6-4, 6-4 to set up a meeting in the quarterfinals with Golubic.

