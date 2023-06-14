Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Wimbledon 2023 singles champions to receive 3 million USD each, total prize money increases by 11 percent

The prize money for men’s and women’s doubles has been raised by 10.7 percent from last year, while for the wheelchair and quad wheelchair singles and doubles events, it will see an increase of almost 20 percent.

Published : Jun 14, 2023 17:11 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The singles winners at this year’s Wimbledon will receive 2.35 million pounds (3 million USD) each.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The singles winners at this year’s Wimbledon will receive 2.35 million pounds (3 million USD) each. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The singles winners at this year’s Wimbledon will receive 2.35 million pounds (3 million USD) each. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The total prize money at this year’s Wimbledon will be 44.7 million pounds (56.52 million USD), an 11.2 percent increase on 2022 and a 17.1 percent hike on the pre-pandemic Championships in 2019, the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club (AELTC) announced in a statement on Wednesday.

The men’s and women’s singles winners will receive 2.35 million pounds each while the runners-up will get 1.175 million pounds each, the amount rising to the 2019 level.

For 2021, the prize money for winners had been reduced to 1.7 million pounds before it was increased to 2 million pounds last year.

The statement further mentions, “The qualifying competition prize money fund has received a 14.5 percent increase on last year, while main draw singles players losing in the first round will receive £55,000, a 10 percent increase on 2022.”

The prize money for men’s and women’s doubles has been raised by 10.7 percent from last year, while for the wheelchair and quad wheelchair singles and doubles events, it will see an increase of almost 20 percent.

Ian Hewitt, Chairman of the All England Club, said: “We are delighted to offer record prize money to the players competing at The Championships this year, with double digit increases across the majority of events. Our ambition with this distribution is to return the singles champions and runners-up prize money to the levels in 2019 prior to the pandemic whilst, alongside, providing deserved support for players in the early rounds of the event.”

Related Topics

Wimbledon /

Grand Slam /

All England Club

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Shaped by hardship, Djokovic grateful for ‘tennis mother’ and ‘tennis father’
    Reuters
  2. Djokovic cements status in GOAT debate after scaling men’s Grand Slam peak
    Reuters
  3. Arjun Tendulkar among 20 young all-rounders summoned by BCCI for NCA camp
    PTI
  4. Iga Swiatek, the newest queen of clay, reigns supreme at French Open; fresh challenge awaits her
    Nihit Sachdeva
  5. ATP Rankings: Djokovic returns to No. 1 with French Open win; Nadal out of top 100
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Wimbledon 2023 singles champions to receive 3 million USD each, total prize money increases by 11 percent
    Team Sportstar
  2. Kyrgios says he spent time in a London psychiatric hospital
    AFP
  3. Haddad Maia loses in 1st round, title defence over at Nottingham Open
    AP
  4. Kyrgios vents over missing towels in Stuttgart opening loss
    AFP
  5. Kyrgios crashes out in Stuttgart first round
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Shaped by hardship, Djokovic grateful for ‘tennis mother’ and ‘tennis father’
    Reuters
  2. Djokovic cements status in GOAT debate after scaling men’s Grand Slam peak
    Reuters
  3. Arjun Tendulkar among 20 young all-rounders summoned by BCCI for NCA camp
    PTI
  4. Iga Swiatek, the newest queen of clay, reigns supreme at French Open; fresh challenge awaits her
    Nihit Sachdeva
  5. ATP Rankings: Djokovic returns to No. 1 with French Open win; Nadal out of top 100
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment