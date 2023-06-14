Wimbledon 2023 singles champions to receive 3 million USD each, total prize money increases by 11 percent

Published : Jun 14, 2023 17:11 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The singles winners at this year’s Wimbledon will receive 2.35 million pounds (3 million USD) each. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The total prize money at this year’s Wimbledon will be 44.7 million pounds (56.52 million USD), an 11.2 percent increase on 2022 and a 17.1 percent hike on the pre-pandemic Championships in 2019, the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club (AELTC) announced in a statement on Wednesday.

The men’s and women’s singles winners will receive 2.35 million pounds each while the runners-up will get 1.175 million pounds each, the amount rising to the 2019 level.

For 2021, the prize money for winners had been reduced to 1.7 million pounds before it was increased to 2 million pounds last year.

The statement further mentions, “The qualifying competition prize money fund has received a 14.5 percent increase on last year, while main draw singles players losing in the first round will receive £55,000, a 10 percent increase on 2022.”

The prize money for men’s and women’s doubles has been raised by 10.7 percent from last year, while for the wheelchair and quad wheelchair singles and doubles events, it will see an increase of almost 20 percent.

Ian Hewitt, Chairman of the All England Club, said: “We are delighted to offer record prize money to the players competing at The Championships this year, with double digit increases across the majority of events. Our ambition with this distribution is to return the singles champions and runners-up prize money to the levels in 2019 prior to the pandemic whilst, alongside, providing deserved support for players in the early rounds of the event.”