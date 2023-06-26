MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Samsonova, Errani advance at Bad Homburg Open

Second-seeded Liudmila Samsonova eased into the second round of the Bad Homburg Open with a 6-1, 6-4 win over Viktoriya Tomova on Sunday.

Published : Jun 26, 2023 06:52 IST , BAD HOMBURG, Germany - 1 MIN READ

AP
Liudmila Samsonova in action.
Liudmila Samsonova in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Liudmila Samsonova in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Second-seeded Liudmila Samsonova eased into the second round of the Bad Homburg Open with a 6-1, 6-4 win over Viktoriya Tomova on Sunday.

Sara Errani claimed her first tour-level grass-court victory since the 2016 edition of Wimbledon, beating Belgian qualifier Maryna Zanevska 6-2, 6-3.

READ: Two-time champion Kvitova warms up for Wimbledon with German Open title

Ninth-seeded Anna Blinkova rallied to beat home favorite Sabine Lisicki 3-6, 6-1, 7-5, and Russian player Evgeniya Rodina beat American Katie Volynets 6-0, 6-4.

There were wins too for Alizé Cornet and Rebeka Masarova.

Related Topics

Liudmila Samsonova /

Sara Errani

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Samsonova, Errani advance at Bad Homburg Open
    AP
  2. CONCACAF: Late goal gives Haiti 2-1 win vs Qatar
    Reuters
  3. Keegan Bradley survives bumpy finish to win Travelers Championship
    Reuters
  4. China’s Yin Ruoning collects maiden major title at Women’s PGA Championship
    Reuters
  5. Women’s Ashes, Day 4: Australia sets sights on win as England loses five wickets in 268-run chase
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Samsonova, Errani advance at Bad Homburg Open
    AP
  2. Two-time champion Kvitova warms up for Wimbledon with German Open title
    Reuters
  3. Ostapenko claims Birmingham Open title
    AFP
  4. Bublik powers past Rublev to win first grass title in Halle
    Reuters
  5. Alcaraz reclaims No. 1 ranking, ensures Wimbledon top seed spot with Queen’s title
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Samsonova, Errani advance at Bad Homburg Open
    AP
  2. CONCACAF: Late goal gives Haiti 2-1 win vs Qatar
    Reuters
  3. Keegan Bradley survives bumpy finish to win Travelers Championship
    Reuters
  4. China’s Yin Ruoning collects maiden major title at Women’s PGA Championship
    Reuters
  5. Women’s Ashes, Day 4: Australia sets sights on win as England loses five wickets in 268-run chase
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment