Sania Mirza and Mattek-Sands crash out of Viking International Eastbourne

India's Sania Mirza and her doubles partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands lost their first-round match in straight sets at the Viking International Eastbourne here.

The unseeded Indo-American pair lost 6-3, 6-4 to Christina Mchale and Sabrina Santamaria of the U.S. in a match that lasted an hour and 18 minutes late on Wednesday night.

The 34-year-old winner of six Grand Slams in doubles will pair up with Mattek-Sands in the women's doubles event of Wimbledon, starting on June 28.