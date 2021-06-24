Tennis Tennis Sania Mirza and Mattek-Sands crash out of Viking International Eastbourne India's Sania Mirza and her doubles partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands lost their first-round match in straight sets at the Viking International Eastbourne. PTI EASTBOURNE, U.K. 24 June, 2021 11:05 IST Sania Mirza. - V. V. SUBRAHMANYAM PTI EASTBOURNE, U.K. 24 June, 2021 11:05 IST India's Sania Mirza and her doubles partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands lost their first-round match in straight sets at the Viking International Eastbourne here.ALSO READ - Coco Gauff beaten by Sevastova in EastbourneThe unseeded Indo-American pair lost 6-3, 6-4 to Christina Mchale and Sabrina Santamaria of the U.S. in a match that lasted an hour and 18 minutes late on Wednesday night.The 34-year-old winner of six Grand Slams in doubles will pair up with Mattek-Sands in the women's doubles event of Wimbledon, starting on June 28. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :