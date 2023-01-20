Tennis

Indians at Australian Open 2023, January 21 schedule: Sania-Bopanna in mixed doubles action

Australian Open 2023: Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna take on the all-Australian wildcard duo of Jaimee Fourlis and Luke Saville in the mixed doubles opening round.

Team Sportstar
20 January, 2023 16:14 IST
FILE PHOTO: India’s Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna.

FILE PHOTO: India’s Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna. | Photo Credit: PTI

Sania Mirza begins her mixed doubles campaign at her final Australian Open on Saturday, partnering compatriot Rohan Bopanna. The Indian pair takes on the all-Australian wildcard duo of Jaimee Fourlis and Luke Saville.

Sania and Bopanna had finished fourth in mixed doubles at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

READ: Sania Mirza begins final Australian Open campaign with win in women’s doubles opening round

In junior boys’ singles, Manas Dhamne and Aryan Shah will play their opening round fixtures.

Here is the list of fixtures involving Indians on day six of the 2023 Australian Open (with estimated start timings in IST)

Court 7

Mixed Doubles, Round One: Sania Mirza/Rohan Bopanna vs [WC] Jaimee Fourlis/Luke Saville (AUS) - 12:30PM IST

Where to watch 2023 Australian Open in India?
In India, viewers will be able to watch the live telecast of the Australian Open on the Sony Sports Network and stream the matches live on the SonyLiv app and JioTV.

Court 13

Junior Boys’ Singles, First Round: Manas Dhamne vs [WC] Jeremy Zhang (AUS) - 8:30AM IST

Court 16

Junior Boys’ Singles, First Round: Aryan Shah vs [10] Joao Fonseca (BRA) - 10AM IST

