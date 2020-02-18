Tennis Tennis Sania, Garcia advance to Dubai Open doubles pre-quarterfinals Sania Mirza and partner Caroline Garcia secured a hard-fought win over Alla Kudryavtseva and Katarina Srebotnik to advance at the Dubai Open. PTI Dubai 18 February, 2020 22:10 IST Sania Mirza returned to action at the Dubai Open after recovering from a calf injury that had cut short her campaign at the Australian Open in January. - Getty Images PTI Dubai 18 February, 2020 22:10 IST Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza and her partner Caroline Garcia registered a hard-fought win over Russia’s Alla Kudryavtseva and Slovenia’s Katarina Srebotnik to advance to the women’s doubles pre-quarterfinals at the Dubai Open here on Tuesday.The Indo-French pair beat their Russian opponents 6-4, 4-6, 10-8 in their first round encounter. They will next face the fifth seeded duo of Saisai Zheng of China and Barbora Krejcikova of Czech Republic in the round-of-16.RELATED| Sania recovers from calf injury, returns to action at Dubai Open Sania, 33, returned to action at the Dubai Open after recovering from a calf injury that had cut short her campaign at the Australian Open in January. Her first Grand Slam outing after a two-year maternity leave came to a premature end as she retired mid-way during her doubles first-round match because of an injury to her right calf. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos