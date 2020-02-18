Sania, Garcia advance to Dubai Open doubles pre-quarterfinals

Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza and her partner Caroline Garcia registered a hard-fought win over Russia’s Alla Kudryavtseva and Slovenia’s Katarina Srebotnik to advance to the women’s doubles pre-quarterfinals at the Dubai Open here on Tuesday.

The Indo-French pair beat their Russian opponents 6-4, 4-6, 10-8 in their first round encounter. They will next face the fifth seeded duo of Saisai Zheng of China and Barbora Krejcikova of Czech Republic in the round-of-16.

Sania, 33, returned to action at the Dubai Open after recovering from a calf injury that had cut short her campaign at the Australian Open in January. Her first Grand Slam outing after a two-year maternity leave came to a premature end as she retired mid-way during her doubles first-round match because of an injury to her right calf.