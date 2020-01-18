Sania Mirza: Couldn't have asked for a better comeback

Six-time Grand Slam winner, Sania Mirza, is elated on her stunning comeback after a two-year break. She partnered Nadiia Kichenok to down second-seeded Shuai Peng and Shuai Zhang 6-4, 6-4 in the WTA Hobart International doubles final in Australia on Saturday.

“It is a great feeling. Very happy. Couldn't have asked for a better comeback than this. It is very special,” the 33-year-old Sania told Sportstar.

“There was no pressure, no expectations. It is just going out there and trying to enjoy the game which I love the most. And I am really glad about the way things have gone right through the tournament. It is good to have a winning start with Kichenok,” she added.

Nervous feeling

It is Sania’s 42nd WTA doubles title and first since Brisbane International trophy in 2017 with American partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands. Sania said the round one match in Hobart was the toughest of all.

“There was that nervous feeling. The pressure was there, as it was the first match after my comeback. There was a new kind of feeling, like feet movements, emotions everything,” she said.

“Definitely, I dedicate this special win to my son Izhaan. It is extremely special because it took a lot of hard work to come this far after the long break. Never easy to compete and then win the first title itself on your comeback,” added Sania.

Staying in the present

“It is a great feeling to start off the WTA tour in this manner. But as I said earlier, you can’t judge yourself immediately based on one result. You need to wait for two months at least to figure out what more is needed. It feels good when I think of the other major events including the Australian Open.

“So, I will continue to take it match by match. I have hurt my calf a bit. Not too bad but will have to wait and see how things shape up in the next couple of days,” she concluded.