Sania-McHale cruise to semifinals at Cleveland

India's Sania Mirza and her American partner Christina McHale cruised to the semifinals of Tennis in the Land tournament with a straight set win over Lucie Hradecka and Shuai Zhang here.Mirza and McHale hardly broke a sweat, beating Czech Republic's Hradecka and her Chinese partner Zhang 6-3, 6-3 in one hour one minute in the women's doubles quarterfinals Thursday night.The Indian-American pair impressed on first serve (78.9%) and converted five out of nine break points to claim a comfortable victory.Mirza and McHale will take on Norway's Ulrikke Eikeri and American Catherine Harrison in the semifinals.They are yet to drop a set in the tournament as they had defeated Georgia's Oksana Kalashnikova and her Romanian partner Andreea Mitu 6-3, 6-2 in the opening round.