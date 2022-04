Sania Mirza, Hradecka move into quarterfinals in Charleston, U.S.

Sania Mirza in partnership with Lucie Hradecka beat the American wildcard entrants Francesca Di Lorenzo and Katie Volynets 7-5, 7-6 (5) in the doubles pre-quarterfinals of the USD 899,500 WTA tennis tournament on clay in the U.S.

In the quarterfinals, Sania and Hradecka were scheduled to meet third seeds Alexa Guarachi and Jessica Pegula. There was a fitness concern for Sania which has put a question mark over her participation in the Billie Jean King Cup Asia-Oceania competition scheduled to be played in Antalya, Turkey, from April 12 to 18.

In the Challenger in Ecuador, fourth seed Ramkumar Ramanathan was beaten 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 (5) by J. C. Aragone of the U.S. in the first round.

The results USD 899,500 WTA, Charleston, U.S. Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Lucie Hradecka (Cze) & Sania Mirza bt Francesca Di Lorenzo & Katie Volynets (U.S.) 7-5, 7-6 (5).

EUR 45,730 Challenger, Oeiras, Portugal Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Marco Bortolotti (Ita) & Arjun Kadhe bt Tiago Cacao & Fabio Coelho (Por) 6-3, 6-3.

USD 53,120 Challenger, Salinas, Ecuador Singles (first round): JC Aragone (U.S.) bt Ramkumar Ramanathan 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 (5).

USD 15,000 ITF men, Chiang Rai, Thailand Singles (first round): Kasidit Samrej (Tha) bt Digvijay Pratap Singh 6-3, 7-6 (4); Nitin Kumar Sinha bt Adil Kalyanpur 6-2, 6-2; Amaury Raynel (Fra) bt S. D. Prajwal Dev 6-4, 6-3.