Sania Mirza, Rajeev Ram cruise into mixed-doubles quarterfinals of Aus Open

India’s Sania Mirza and her American partner Rajeev Ram advanced to the mixed doubles quarterfinals of the Australian Open with a win in straight sets over Ellen Perez and Matwe Middelkoop. The unseeded Indian-American pair took one hour 27 minutes to beat the Australian pair 7-6 (8/6), 6-4 in the second round.

In the next round, Mirza and Ram will face the winners of a second-round contest between Sam Stosur and Matthew Ebden, and Jaimee Fourlis and Jason Kubler. Mirza and Ram had beaten Serbia’s Aleksandra Krunic and Nikola Cacic in the first round.

Earlier this week, six-time Grand Slam winner Mirza had been knocked out in the first round of women’s doubles. She is the only Indian left in the competition.