WTA1000 Doha: Sania Mirza reaches doubles pre-quarterfinals

Sania Mirza in partnership with Lucie Hradecka beat Monica Niculescu and Vera Zvonareva 6-4, 6-3 in the doubles first round of the WTA1000 tennis tournament in Doha.

The duo will face Australian Open finalists Anna Danilina and Beatriz Haddad Maia in the pre-quarterfinals on Tuesday.

In the ATP500 event in Dubai, Yuki Bhambri was beaten 6-3, 6-4 in the final qualifying round by Christopher O’Connell of Australia who later went on to lose his opening round match to Any Murray in three sets.

Yuki collected 10 ATP points and $11,170 for his thrilling 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(5) victory over fifth seed Joao Sousa in the first qualifying round. Sousa had recently won the Tata Open Maharashtra in Pune.

Two other Indian players who are part of the upcoming Davis Cup tie against Denmark, Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni figure in the doubles main draw in Dubai.

