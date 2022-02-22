Tennis Tennis WTA1000 Doha: Sania Mirza reaches doubles pre-quarterfinals Sania Mirza in partnership with Lucie Hradecka beat Monica Niculescu and Vera Zvonareva 6-4, 6-3 in the doubles first round of the WTA1000 tennis tournament in Doha. Team Sportstar 22 February, 2022 20:35 IST Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and her Czech partner Lucie Hradecka beat Monica Niculescu and Vera Zvonareva 6-4, 6-3 in the doubles first round of the WTA1000 tennis tournament in Doha. (File Photo) - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 22 February, 2022 20:35 IST Sania Mirza in partnership with Lucie Hradecka beat Monica Niculescu and Vera Zvonareva 6-4, 6-3 in the doubles first round of the WTA1000 tennis tournament in Doha.The duo will face Australian Open finalists Anna Danilina and Beatriz Haddad Maia in the pre-quarterfinals on Tuesday.READ: India should exploit Danish players' weakness on grass in Davis Cup tie: Anand In the ATP500 event in Dubai, Yuki Bhambri was beaten 6-3, 6-4 in the final qualifying round by Christopher O’Connell of Australia who later went on to lose his opening round match to Any Murray in three sets.Yuki collected 10 ATP points and $11,170 for his thrilling 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(5) victory over fifth seed Joao Sousa in the first qualifying round. Sousa had recently won the Tata Open Maharashtra in Pune.Two other Indian players who are part of the upcoming Davis Cup tie against Denmark, Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni figure in the doubles main draw in Dubai. The results:ATP500 DubaiQualifying singles (second and final round): Christopher O’Connell (Aus) bt Yuki Bhambri 6-3, 6-4; First round: Yuki bt Joao Sousa (Por) 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(5).WTA1000 DohaDoubles (first round): Lucie Hradecka (Cze) & Sania Mirza bt Monica Niculescu (Rou) & Vera Zvonareva (Rus) 6-4, 6-3.$15,000 ITF (men) MonastirSingles (first round): Maxence Beauge (Fra) bt Anargha Ganguy 6-2, 6-0. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :