Sania Mirza reaches doubles pre-quarterfinals at Indian Wells

Indo-Belgian pair of Sania Mirza and Kirsten Flipkens progressed to the women's doubles pre-quarterfinals at the Indian Wells Masters on Thursday.

Sania and Flipkens beat Japanese-Serbian duo of Shuko Aoyama and Aleksandra Krunic 6-3, 3-6, 10-7 in the opening round match that lasted one hour 19 minutes.

Sania and Flipkens will face fifth-seeded Canadian-Mexican pair of Gabriela Dabrowski and Giuliana Olmos in the pre-quarterfinals.

Dabrowski and Olmos won their opening round match 6-3, 6-2 against Slovakia's Tereza Mihalikova and Czech Republic's Kveta Peschke.