Sania Mirza-Shuai Zhang pair wins Ostrava Open title

The doubles pair of Sania Mirza and Shuai Zhang defeated Kaitlyn Christian and Erin Routliffe 6-3, 6-2 in the final of the WTA 500 Ostrava Open.

For the 34-year-old Sania, this is her first title of the 2021 season. She had a runners-up finish at the WTA 250 Cleveland event in the USA last month with Chirstina Mchale.

The pair had defeated the Japanese pair 6-2, 7-5 in the semifinals of the WTA 500 event.