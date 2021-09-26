Tennis Tennis Sania Mirza-Shuai Zhang pair wins Ostrava Open title The doubles pair of Sania Mirza and Shuai Zhang defeated Kaitlyn Christian and Erin Routliffe 6-3, 6-2 in the final of the WTA 500 Ostrava Open. Team Sportstar 26 September, 2021 17:18 IST A doubles title for Sania Mirza and Shuai Zhang. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 26 September, 2021 17:18 IST The doubles pair of Sania Mirza and Shuai Zhang defeated Kaitlyn Christian and Erin Routliffe 6-3, 6-2 in the final of the WTA 500 Ostrava Open.For the 34-year-old Sania, this is her first title of the 2021 season. She had a runners-up finish at the WTA 250 Cleveland event in the USA last month with Chirstina Mchale. The pair had defeated the Japanese pair 6-2, 7-5 in the semifinals of the WTA 500 event. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :