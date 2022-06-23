Tennis Tennis Serena Williams out of Eastbourne doubles as partner Ons Jabeur suffers injury A right knee injury to Williams’ doubles partner, Ons Jabeur, led to them withdrawing from the grass-court event in Eastbourne, the WTA said Thursday. AP 23 June, 2022 16:20 IST Serena and Jabeur were scheduled to play Magda Linette and Aleksandra Krunic in the semifinals after winning two matches so far on the south coast of England. - GETTY IMAGES AP 23 June, 2022 16:20 IST Serena Williams’ competitive preparation for Wimbledon will amount to two doubles matches.A right knee injury to Williams’ doubles partner, Ons Jabeur, led to them withdrawing from the grass-court event in Eastbourne, the WTA said Thursday. They were scheduled to play Magda Linette and Aleksandra Krunic in the semifinals after winning two matches so far on the south coast of England.READ: Exhibition matches 'perfect' preparation for Nadal ahead of Wimbledon Williams is making her comeback after nearly a year away from tennis.The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion has received a wild-card entry to play in the singles tournament at Wimbledon, which starts on Monday.Jabeur is ranked No. 3 in singles. There was no immediate news about the seriousness of her injury. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :