Serena Williams on Friday lost a three-set thriller against Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia and was knocked out of the U.S. Open in the third round.

“I don’t think so but you never know” says a tearful Serena after the match when asked if she would reconsider retiring from the sport. Last month, she announced that she was “evolving away” from tennis to focus on growing her family and her business interests.

Coco Gauff, who beat Madison Keys to progress to the last 16 of the U.S. Open, took to Twitter to express her gratitude towards the 23-time Grand Slam winner. “Serena, THANK YOU. It is because of you I believe in this dream. The impact you’ve had on me goes beyond any words that can be put together and for that I say thank you, thank you, thank you, GOAT!” she tweeted.

“I love you @serenawilliams It’s been the pleasure of a lifetime to watch you become what you have. Can’t wait to see what you do next. Thank you my old friend” tweeted former tennis World No. 1 Andy Roddick.

Microsoft founder and billionaire Bill Gates tweeted, “What a run. @serenawilliams will be leaving behind an extraordinary tennis career that challenged the double standard between male and female players. I look forward to watching her continue building her amazing legacy off the court.”

“Her will, her strength, her determination…she simply never gives up. She’s a great example to us all. Congrats and thank you, Serena!!” said Michael Phelps, the most decorated Olympian with 28 medals.

While Serena has indicated calling it a day, she has stopped from confirming it. While only Serena knows if she’ll play professionally again, she has probably played her last match.