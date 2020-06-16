Serena Williams would love to play US Open, says coach

Serena Williams’ coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, has stated that the six-time US Open champion would relish the chance to feature in this year’s Open and continue her quest to go past Margaret Court's Grand Slam haul.

While it has been reported that the tournament will go ahead despite coronavirus concerns, Mouratoglou believes Serena is keen to play.

She needs one more grand slam title to pull level with Court's record of 24.

"Of course, she would love to play," Mouratoglou told BBC Radio 4's Today Programme.

"For a player to be out of competition is extremely difficult. She's definitely come back to tennis to win grand slams; that's her goal, so the US Open would be the first opportunity to win one.

"You know this US Open will be extremely special, there will be a lot of restrictions and I have to speak with her to see if she will be able to accept and manage those expectations."

Serena gave birth to a daughter – Alexis Olympia Ohanian – in September 2017 and Mouratoglou noted the possibility of her only having one other person at Flushing Meadows may impact him, as he joked the toddler might actually be a better coach for her mother.

"That's exactly what my thought is - I don't imagine her being three weeks without her daughter," he admitted.

"So, she might have a new coach for the US Open... [a] bit younger! Considering our record in the last grand slam finals, her daughter might be more successful than me,” the coach stated.