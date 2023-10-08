Casper Ruud breezes through to fourth round of Shanghai Masters

World No. 9 Casper Ruud continued his smooth progress through the Shanghai Masters Sunday with another straight sets win, this time against the United States’ Christopher Eubanks.

Ruud appeared in control throughout against the 32nd-ranked American, with the third-round match ending 6-4, 6-2.

The Norwegian said he was pleased he’d held his nerve against a “tough, fast” player.

Ruud said he was looking ahead to qualification for the ATP Finals in Turin, which takes place in November and features the world’s best eight qualified players.

“I know every week is going to matter, and that’s motivating and a bit stressful at the same time, but I like the battle and the competition,” he said.

Two top-20 players exited the tournament in the second round Sunday. Britain’s 16th-ranked Cameron Norrie was defeated by the United States’ JJ Wolf, ranked 51st.

And 59th-ranked Lorenzo Sonego took out Frances Tiafoe, the world number 13, 2-6, 6-2, 6-3. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev is also in action against an American today, playing Sebastian Korda on centre court.

And China Open champion Jannik Sinner takes on Argentina’s Sebastian Baez in the evening session.