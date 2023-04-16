Tennis

Slovenia stages comeback to beat Romania in delayed Billie Jean King Cup qualifier

The deciding doubles rubber in Koper saw home pair Kaja Juvan and Tamara Zidansek come from a set down to beat Romanian duo Irina Maria Bara and Monica Niculescu 4-6, 6-2, 6-4.

Reuters
16 April, 2023 21:31 IST
16 April, 2023 21:31 IST
FILE PHOTO: Slovenia’s Tamara Zidansek in action.

FILE PHOTO: Slovenia’s Tamara Zidansek in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Borut Zivulovic

The deciding doubles rubber in Koper saw home pair Kaja Juvan and Tamara Zidansek come from a set down to beat Romanian duo Irina Maria Bara and Monica Niculescu 4-6, 6-2, 6-4.

Slovenia pulled off a remarkable comeback to beat Romania and reach the Billie Jean King Cup finals in a qualifying tie that was held over to Sunday because of rain.

The deciding doubles rubber in Koper saw home pair Kaja Juvan and Tamara Zidansek come from a set down to beat Romanian duo Irina Maria Bara and Monica Niculescu 4-6, 6-2, 6-4.

Slovenia joined eight other nations which have qualified for the 12-nation final that will be contested in November.

Also Read
Rune fights back to set up Monte Carlo Masters final against Rublev

Holder Switzerland and runner-up Australia were exempt from the finals while there will also be one wild card nation.

Romania looked in complete control after winning both of Friday’s singles rubbers, but Slovenia hit back on Saturday.

Zidansek beat Ana Bogdan 3-6, 7-6(4), 7-5 and Juvan overcame Jaqueline Cristian in straight sets to take it to a decider.

Rain halted Slovenia’s momentum on Saturday evening but it came back to finish the job on Sunday.

The other winners from the qualifiers were: France, Spain, Italy, Czech Republic, Canada, United States, Kazakhstan and Germany.

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Watch: Andy Murray does it again! Saves 5 match points to beat Jiri Lehecka in Qatar Open SF

Watch: Sania Mirza’s journey through the years

Deportation, injury, deflation - Djokovic’s Australian Open triumph trumps all

Slide shows

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Roger Federer to retire: Swiss maestro’s 20 Grand Slam dunks in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us