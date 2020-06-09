Tennis Tennis SAI-run NIS proposes to drop tennis from curriculum The general projection is a lack of response for the course, but the reality is the stringent eligibility criteria — a stumbling block for the aspirants. Kamesh Srinivasan New Delhi 09 June, 2020 17:37 IST T. Chandrasekaran with gymnast Dipa Karmakar. - KAMESH SRINIVASAN Kamesh Srinivasan New Delhi 09 June, 2020 17:37 IST It is the best tennis coaching course in the country; benefiting the fraternity for more than 50 years at a nominal cost for a one-year diploma. However, the National Institute of Sports, run by the Sports Authority of India, has a proposal to drop tennis from the curriculum come 2021.The general projection is a lack of response for the course, but the reality is the stringent eligibility criteria has been proving a stumbling block for the aspirants.With the best players focusing on better career or staying focused in the international circuit and the others not being able to meet the selection criteria, SAI has been reducing the number of students for the course over the years. The current batch has only three students for tennis.There have been two demands to sustain the course and to help more aspirants benefit. One was to revise the syllabus, even though it has been generally agreed that the fundamentals of the game remain the same. Second, to relax the criteria so that players at the state or zonal level get to study the course.READ| Leander Paes wants to complete 100 Grand Slam appearances At the moment, a player should have competed in the national championship or in two editions of the All India Inter-University Championship."It was a wonderful course. We had allied subjects like general training, sports psychology, kinesiology and sports medicine. There were classes to teach us how to massage, operate ECG and gauge lung capacity," said the former national coach T. Chandrasekaran, who took the course in 1984-85, treated 'on duty' by the Railways.In fact, Chandrasekaran had, during his stint at the National Tennis Academy in 2004-09, suggested the modernisation of the tennis course to the SAI. Even though there are many tennis coaching courses available at the national and international level, the NIS course has been unmatched, as it is quite elaborate. Most significantly, it came with the advantage of being one of the qualifications for getting a government job at the state or central level, while being recognised globally. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos