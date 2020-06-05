Tennis Tennis Leander Paes wants to complete 100 Grand Slam appearances Paes also hopes he will be able to participate in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. PTI New Delhi 05 June, 2020 17:56 IST Leander Paes...“My team and I are very well prepared that when the lockdown opens up, we will revaluate then and look at ‘One Last Roar’ as the season whether we should look at 2021 or not.” - Sudhakara Jain PTI New Delhi 05 June, 2020 17:56 IST Leander Paes is just three shy of completing a century of Grand Slam appearances but is now unsure about whether the COVID-19 pandemic will allow him to complete the coveted milestone or compete at next year’s Tokyo Olympics.Paes had announced that 2020 would be his last season as a professional player but his plan to bid adieu on a high with a record eight appearance at the Olympics, was stalled by the pandemic, which has wrecked the sporting calender.ALSO READ | Bopanna, Rajeev Ram upset with Bartoli's comments“Olympics is still far away. As of now, I find it difficult to believe that sports will start by July or August. Would it start October or November, who knows? But my team and I are very well prepared that when the lockdown opens up, we will revaluate then and look at ‘One Last Roar’ as season whether we should look at 2021 or not,” Paes told table tennis player Mudit Dani on his chat show Sportlight.“I have played 97 Grand Slams so far and if I play three more, it will be 100 so that moves me. Also getting to the eighth Olympics to make sure India is forever on the top as the most number of Olympics played by a tennis player. That is the benchmark I would like to push. But even if I don’t get there, still I’m happy with what I’ve done and the career I have,” said the winner of 18 majors. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos