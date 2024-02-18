MagazineBuy Print

Napolitano pulls off comeback win against Hong to clinch Bengaluru Open 2024

The triumph will make the Italian richer by USD 18,230 but more importantly, the 100 points earned will propel the 28-year-old into the 160s (from No. 204 in the world).

Published : Feb 18, 2024 22:06 IST , Bengaluru - 2 MINS READ

N. Sudarshan
Italy’s Stefano Napolitano, with the Bengaluru Open ATP Challenger title for 2024 after beating Seongchan Hong in the final.
Italy’s Stefano Napolitano, with the Bengaluru Open ATP Challenger title for 2024 after beating Seongchan Hong in the final. | Photo Credit: The Hindu / Sudhakara Jain
infoIcon

Italy’s Stefano Napolitano, with the Bengaluru Open ATP Challenger title for 2024 after beating Seongchan Hong in the final. | Photo Credit: The Hindu / Sudhakara Jain

Stefano Napolitano capped a fine week by capturing only his second ATP Challenger title with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 victory over Seongchan Hong in the final of the Bengaluru Open at the KSLTA courts inside Cubbon Park here on Sunday.

The triumph will make the Italian richer by USD 18,230 but more importantly, the 100 points earned will propel the 28-year-old — who last won a Challenger more than seven years ago — into the 160s (from No. 204 in the world).

At the start, there was little to separate the two. The first five games saw three breaks of serve, and only when Hong held to 4-1 (to love) did the contest appear to settle. Napolitano’s was the heftier stroke, but Hong scurried all over the turf, redirected his opponent’s pace and seemed omnipresent as he took the first set 6-4.

ALSO READ: Swiatek beats Rybakina to win Qatar Open

But the 26-year-old relaxed a tad at the start of the second and in no time, Napolitano was up 4-1. Hong continued to impress with his court coverage and even ran up a break-point in the seventh game with a miraculous angled pass off a low ball that was about to be gobbled up by the court.

Napolitano, however, did not dial down on his aggression and duly levelled the match with a superb scissored volley, getting the set-point with a stand-out shot.

The decider witnessed a repeat act; Napolitano went up 3-1 only for Hong to relentlessly keep up the chase. The latter even dug himself out of a hole twice — from 0-30 in the fifth game and 15-30 in the seventh.

But the pressure finally told in the ninth as Napolitano came up with three crunching winners to end Hong’s resistance.

Related Topics

Stefano Napolitano /

Bengaluru Open

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

