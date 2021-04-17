Tennis Tennis Tsitsipas enters maiden Monte Carlo Masters final The fourth-seeded Greek defeated Great Britain's Dan Evans in straight sets to make his way into the last-two of the clay court tournament. AP 17 April, 2021 19:28 IST Stefanos Tsitsipas reacts after beating Dan Evans on Saturday-AP AP 17 April, 2021 19:28 IST Fourth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas swatted aside unseeded Dan Evans 6-2, 6-1 on Saturday to reach the Monte Carlo Masters final for the first time, and stay on course for a first title this year.The big-serving Greek will face the winner of a later semifinal between sixth-seeded Russian Andrey Rublev and unseeded Norwegian Casper Ruud.Evans beat top-ranked Novak Djokovic in the third round, but failed to threaten Tsitsipas in the same way and the match quickly slid away when he was serving at 3-2 down.ALSO READ | Rublev beats Nadal in Monte Carlo quarterfinalsTsitsipas broke his serve five times and remained on track for a sixth career title.He won his previous one in February last year at the Open 13 indoor tournament in Marseille — just weeks before France went into lockdown for the first time because of the coronavirus pandemic. ST3FANOS! @steftsitsipas reaches his 3rd Masters 1000 final in Monte Carlo, defeating Evans 6-2 6-1 #RolexMCMasters pic.twitter.com/cY8MyjFrLR— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) April 17, 2021 Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.