Strokes of Genius: Discovery Plus App releases documentary on Nadal-Federer rivalry

For tennis fans, Discovery Plus App has offered a 90-minute documentary, Strokes of genius, on the rivalry between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Based on the book by L. Jon Wertheim, the film features the 20-20 Grand Slam champions, Federer and Nadal, through the Wimbledon final of 2008, called the ‘’greatest tennis match ever’’ by John McEnroe.

There is further insight from Bjorn Borg, Pete Sampras, Martina Navratilova, Chris Evert, Carlos Moya and Tim Henman, in the documentary which traces the tennis of the two champions from the time when they were 16 years old.