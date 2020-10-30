Tennis Tennis Strokes of Genius: Discovery Plus App releases documentary on Nadal-Federer rivalry Based on the book by L. Jon Wertheim, the film features the 20-20 Grand Slam champions, Federer and Nadal, through the Wimbledon final of 2008. Team Sportstar 30 October, 2020 18:21 IST Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. (File Photo) - AP Team Sportstar 30 October, 2020 18:21 IST For tennis fans, Discovery Plus App has offered a 90-minute documentary, Strokes of genius, on the rivalry between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. Based on the book by L. Jon Wertheim, the film features the 20-20 Grand Slam champions, Federer and Nadal, through the Wimbledon final of 2008, called the ‘’greatest tennis match ever’’ by John McEnroe. Thiem joins Rublev, Medvedev in Vienna quarterfinals There is further insight from Bjorn Borg, Pete Sampras, Martina Navratilova, Chris Evert, Carlos Moya and Tim Henman, in the documentary which traces the tennis of the two champions from the time when they were 16 years old. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos