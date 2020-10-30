Tennis

Strokes of Genius: Discovery Plus App releases documentary on Nadal-Federer rivalry

Based on the book by L. Jon Wertheim, the film features the 20-20 Grand Slam champions, Federer and Nadal, through the Wimbledon final of 2008.

30 October, 2020 18:21 IST

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. (File Photo)   -  AP

For tennis fans, Discovery Plus App has offered a 90-minute documentary, Strokes of genius, on the rivalry between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Based on the book by L. Jon Wertheim, the film features the 20-20 Grand Slam champions, Federer and Nadal, through the Wimbledon final of 2008, called the ‘’greatest tennis match ever’’ by John McEnroe.

Thiem joins Rublev, Medvedev in Vienna quarterfinals  

There is further insight from Bjorn Borg, Pete Sampras, Martina Navratilova, Chris Evert, Carlos Moya and Tim Henman, in the documentary which traces the tennis of the two champions from the time when they were 16 years old.

