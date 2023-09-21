MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Nagal gets support from DLTA, PepsiCo India after speaking about financial crunch

The Delhi Lawn Tennis Association (DLTA) has decided to release a one-time support of Rs five lakh,  while PepsiCo has also pledged to support Nagal for three years.

Published : Sep 21, 2023 20:02 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: India’s Sumit Nagal at the Davis Cup.
FILE PHOTO: India’s Sumit Nagal at the Davis Cup. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA/The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India’s Sumit Nagal at the Davis Cup. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA/The Hindu

Soon after Sumit Nagal shared his financial struggle in an interview with the  PTI, support began to pour in for India’s top tennis player with leading beverage company  PepsiCo India and the DLTA rushing to his aid.

ALSO READ
India’s No. 1 tennis singles player Sumit Nagal opens up about money woes, reveals he has only about Rs 80,000 in account

The Delhi Lawn Tennis Association (DLTA) has decided to release a one-time support of Rs five lakh,  while PepsiCo has also pledged to support Nagal for three years.

“We have taken details from Sumit Nagal and Rs five lakh will be deposited in his account. DLTA President Rohit Rajpal has approved the support,” DLTA administrator Ranbir Chauhan said.

Nagal had claimed in an interview that his annual budget to survive on the ATP Tour is no less than Rs one crore, and after arranging for his funds, he was left with just 900 Euros in his account.

ALSO READ | Rohan Bopanna says inspiring next generation to push all limits will be his legacy 

Rajpal said, “He deserves much more. Sports people have to be treated like national assets. They needed to be taken care of. Tennis is a brutal and tough game. It requires travel on weekly basis, that makes it tough. We are talking to other sponsors and have already requested the sports ministry for help.” 

ALSO READ
India to face Pakistan in away tie in Davis Cup 2024 World Group I Play-Off

Meanwhile, Ankit Agarwal, Associate Director, Energy & Hydration,  PepsiCo India said, “Sumit is a role model for the new-gen athletes of India with his career being a true example of hard work and sweat that makes talent shine.” 

“As a brand that is dedicated to supporting athletes in removing barriers to sporting success, we are delighted to welcome Sumit to the Gatorade squad. We wish him the best as he represents the nation, and we hope to empower the next generation of athletes with this association as they continue to pursue their dreams,” he added.  

Nagal said, “I am deeply moved and grateful to join hands with  Gatorade. This association comes to me at a pivotal time, and I am thankful my hard work and passion is getting recognised and appreciated.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Sumit Nagal

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Rohan Bopanna says inspiring next generation to push all limits will be his legacy 
    Uthra Ganesan
  2. Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC LIVE score, KBFC 0-0 BFC, ISL 2023-24: Season opener kicks-off
    Team Sportstar
  3. Nagal gets support from DLTA, PepsiCo India after speaking about financial crunch
    PTI
  4. Asian Games 2023: Chinese Taipei downs India 2-1 in women’s football
    PTI
  5. Asian Games 2023 HIGHLIGHTS, September 21: India beats Bangladesh football team 1-0; India Women lose to Chinese Taipei 1-2
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Nagal gets support from DLTA, PepsiCo India after speaking about financial crunch
    PTI
  2. Gauff realising her dreams via Beyonce, Bieber and Katara
    Sahil Mathur
  3. Rohan Bopanna says inspiring next generation to push all limits will be his legacy 
    Uthra Ganesan
  4. Jabeur crashes out of WTA Guadalajara Open
    AFP
  5. Raducanu targets comeback next season after injury-hit 2023
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Rohan Bopanna says inspiring next generation to push all limits will be his legacy 
    Uthra Ganesan
  2. Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC LIVE score, KBFC 0-0 BFC, ISL 2023-24: Season opener kicks-off
    Team Sportstar
  3. Nagal gets support from DLTA, PepsiCo India after speaking about financial crunch
    PTI
  4. Asian Games 2023: Chinese Taipei downs India 2-1 in women’s football
    PTI
  5. Asian Games 2023 HIGHLIGHTS, September 21: India beats Bangladesh football team 1-0; India Women lose to Chinese Taipei 1-2
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment