MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Sumit Nagal wins on Indian Wells debut, reaches final qualifying round

The India No. 1 beat Dostanic in straight sets 6-2, 6-2 in the first round of the qualifying on Monday.

Published : Mar 05, 2024 10:38 IST , INDIAN WELLS - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: By making the final qualifying round, Nagal assured himself of 10 ranking points and USD 14,400 prize money.
FILE PHOTO: By making the final qualifying round, Nagal assured himself of 10 ranking points and USD 14,400 prize money. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: By making the final qualifying round, Nagal assured himself of 10 ranking points and USD 14,400 prize money. | Photo Credit: AP

Ace Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal brushed past the challenge of American wildcard Stefan Dostanic in straight sets in his first outing at the Indian Wells Masters.

The India No. 1 beat Dostanic in straight sets 6-2, 6-2 in the first round of the qualifying on Monday.

Seeded eighth, Nagal took 68 minutes to emerge winner on his Indian Wells debut without facing a single break point in the entire match.

By making the final qualifying round, Nagal assured himself of 10 ranking points and USD 14,400 prize money.

Nagal made history by becoming the first Indian men’s singles player in a decade to advance to the second round of the Australian Open.

He also won the Chennai Challengers title, entering the top 100 rankings following the triumph. However, he suffered reverses in Pune and Dubai.

Nagal will take on Seong-chan Hong in the second qualifying round on Tuesday.

In a Korean derby, Hong got the better of Seong-chan Hong 6-3 6-3 to set up a clash with Nagal for a place in the main draw.

Enjoying a good run of form, Hong made 2 ATP Challenger level finals this year, including in Bengaluru recently.

Related Topics

Sumit Nagal /

Indian Wells /

Australian Open

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sumit Nagal wins on Indian Wells debut, reaches final qualifying round
    PTI
  2. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Day 3 Semifinal 2024: Yash Rathod hundred helps Vidarabha set MP 321-run target
    Team Sportstar
  3. FIA chief faces allegation of interference at 2023 Saudi Grand Prix
    Reuters
  4. Rublev calls on ATP to review rule that led to default in Dubai
    Reuters
  5. WADA suspends South Africa doping laboratory
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Sumit Nagal wins on Indian Wells debut, reaches final qualifying round
    PTI
  2. Rublev calls on ATP to review rule that led to default in Dubai
    Reuters
  3. De Minaur beats Ruud to become first player to win back-to back titles in Mexico since 2012
    AFP
  4. Prague Masters: Praggnanandhaa to meet Abdusattarov, Gukesh up against Bartel
    PTI
  5. Rublev retains ranking points and prize money after Dubai default appeal
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sumit Nagal wins on Indian Wells debut, reaches final qualifying round
    PTI
  2. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Day 3 Semifinal 2024: Yash Rathod hundred helps Vidarabha set MP 321-run target
    Team Sportstar
  3. FIA chief faces allegation of interference at 2023 Saudi Grand Prix
    Reuters
  4. Rublev calls on ATP to review rule that led to default in Dubai
    Reuters
  5. WADA suspends South Africa doping laboratory
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment