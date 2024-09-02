MagazineBuy Print

Sumit Nagal withdraws from Davis Cup, cites back injury

India’s highest-ranked men’s singles tennis player Sumit Nagal announced his withdrawal from the upcoming Davis Cup on Monday, citing back issues.

Published : Sep 02, 2024 13:00 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: India’s Sumit Nagal in action.
FILE PHOTO: India’s Sumit Nagal in action. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India's Sumit Nagal in action. | Photo Credit: AP

India’s highest-ranked men’s singles tennis player Sumit Nagal announced his withdrawal from the upcoming Davis Cup on Monday, citing back issues.

“Hello everyone, I was really looking forward to representing in the upcoming Davis Cup tie against Sweden. However, due to a back issue that’s been bothering me for the past few weeks, doctors have advised me to rest for the next two weeks, leaving me without enough time to prepare and compete in Sweden. This same issue also led to my withdrawal from the US Open doubles,” Nagal posted on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

“I’m deeply disappointed to be missing this tie, but I have to listen to my body to prevent the back from worsening, so that I can finish the season strong and healthy. Good luck to the Indian team - I’ll be cheering for you all from home,” he added.

Nagal crashed out of the US Open after suffering a straight-set defeat against Dutch player Tallon Griekspoor in the opening round of men’s singles event.

Earlier in July, Nagal achieved a new career-high ranking of 68, making him the fourth highest-ranked Indian man since the system’s introduction in 1973.

India Team for Davis Cup
Ramkumar Ramanathan, Sriram Balaji, Niki Poonacha, Siddharth Vishwakarma. Res.: Aryan Shah. Captain: Rohit Rajpal; Coach: Ashutosh Singh. Physios: Yash Pandey and Debashish Das.

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
