Tennis Tennis Swiatek announces charity event for people affected by Ukraine war "Iga Swiatek & Friends for Ukraine", scheduled for July 23 in Poland's Krakow, will feature a mixed doubles match and a set of singles between Swiatek and compatriot Radwanska. Reuters 29 June, 2022 18:25 IST FILE PHOTO: Swiatek, who is on a 36-match winning streak, has been vocal about her support for Ukraine, sporting a blue and yellow ribbon on her hat in recent months. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters 29 June, 2022 18:25 IST Poland's world number one Iga Swiatek has teamed up with fellow tennis players Agnieszka Radwanska, Elina Svitolina, Sergiy Stakhovsky and Martyn Pawelski for a one-day special event to raise funds for people affected by Russia's invasion of Ukraine."Iga Swiatek & Friends for Ukraine", scheduled for July 23 in Poland's Krakow, will feature a mixed doubles match and a set of singles between Swiatek and compatriot Radwanska. Both matches will be umpired by Ukrainian Svitolina."For months I have been working with my team on a charity initiative for Ukraine to support those who suffer because of the war," French Open champion Swiatek said in a statement on social media on Wednesday. Od miesięcy pracowałam z moim zespołem nad inicjatywą pomocową dla Ukrainy, aby realnie wesprzeć tych, którzy cierpią z powodu wojny. For months I have been working with my team on a charity initiative for Ukraine to support those who suffer because of the war...MORE ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/3MeOI3d1W1— Iga Świątek (@iga_swiatek) June 29, 2022 "There will also be a special guest representing Ukraine - former (Ukraine) football player Andriy Shevchenko."Ukraine was invaded by Russia in February in what Moscow calls a "special military operation".Swiatek, who is on a 36-match winning streak, has been vocal about her support for the beleaguered country, sporting a blue and yellow ribbon on her hat in recent months.The 21-year-old beat Jana Fett 6-0, 6-3 in her opening round match at Wimbledon on Tuesday and takes on Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove on Thursday. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :