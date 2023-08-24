US Open 2023 women’s draw: Swiatek vs Gauff, Sabalenka vs Jabeur amongst projected quarterfinals

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek begins her US Open title defense with an opening-round match against Sweden’s Rebecca Peterson and could face sixth-seeded American Coco Gauff in the quarterfinals, as per the draw announced on Thursday.

Gauff had lost seven straight matches to Swiatek and was 0-14 in terms of sets but the American teenager finally managed to upset the 22-year-old Pole on her way to the Cincinnati Open title, the biggest of her career so far.

Reigning Australian Open champion and second seed Aryna Sabalenka was drawn to take on Belgium’s Maryna Zanevska in the first round. If the draw holds, the Belarusian will face last year’s runner Ons Jabeur in the quarterfinals.

WOMEN'S DRAW HAS ARRIVED!



Iga Swiatek's quarter includes three Grand Slam champions. pic.twitter.com/YYDxmpub0w — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 24, 2023

The other two projected quarterfinals are - Elena Rybakina vs Maria Sakkari, and Jessica Pegula vs Caroline Garcia.

Two-time champion Venus Williams, who has been awarded a wildcard and will make her 24th main draw appearance in New York, takes on Spain’s Paula Badosa in the opening round.

Top half of the draw

Top half of the draw, headlined by Swiatek, also has former Slam champions in Jelena Ostapenko, Petra Kvitova, Caroline Wozniacki, Victoria Azarenka, Sloane Stephens, and fourth-seeded Kazakh Rybakina.

Swiatek, who is projected to face 2022 Wimbledon winner Rybakina in the semifinals, could meet 2017 French Open champion Ostapenko in the fourth round.

Gauff, one of the title contenders this year after victories in Washington and Cincinnati, begins her tournament against a qualifier before a potential second-round clash with Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva.

Rybakina, whose best performance in New York is a third-round finish in 2021, faces a tough first-round opponent in Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk.