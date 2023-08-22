US Open 2023 Prize Money: Total amount and round-wise details

The total prize money for this year’s US Open is 65 million USD, which is an all-time record for the last Slam of the year.
The US Open will be played from August 28 to September 10 in New York. The Major will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of the equal prize money.
This year’s total prize money has seen an eight percent increase from last year, which was 60 million USD. The men’s and women’s singles winners will each receive three million USD. Last year’s singles champion Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek both took home 2.6 million USD.
As per the tournament website, “Travel vouchers of 1,000 USD have been introduced, and all players will now receive either an additional hotel room, or see their hotel allotment doubled from 300 USD to 600 USD per day, if the player chooses to lodge at another accommodation. In addition, players will see an increase in meal allowance as well as racquet stringing for all players.”
Here’s the round-wise break down of the prize money a player will receive:
Main Draw Singles
Champion: 3,000,000 USD
Runner-Up: 1,500,000 USD
Semifinalists: 775,000 USD
Quarterfinalists: 455,000 USD
Round of 16: 284,000 USD
Round of 32: 191,000 USD
Round of 64: 123,000 USD
Round of 128: 81,500 USD
Main Draw Doubles (per team)
Champions: 700,000 USD
Runners-Up: 350,000 USD
Semifinalists: 180,000 USD
Quarterfinalists: 100,000 USD
Round of 16: 58,000 USD
Round of 32: 36,800 USD
Round of 64: 22,000 USD
