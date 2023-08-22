US Open 2023 Prize Money: Total amount and round-wise details

The total prize money for this year’s US Open is 65 million USD, which is an all-time record for the last Slam of the year.

The US Open will be played from August 28 to September 10 in New York. The Major will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of the equal prize money.

This year’s total prize money has seen an eight percent increase from last year, which was 60 million USD. The men’s and women’s singles winners will each receive three million USD. Last year’s singles champion Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek both took home 2.6 million USD.

As per the tournament website, “Travel vouchers of 1,000 USD have been introduced, and all players will now receive either an additional hotel room, or see their hotel allotment doubled from 300 USD to 600 USD per day, if the player chooses to lodge at another accommodation. In addition, players will see an increase in meal allowance as well as racquet stringing for all players.”

The US Open's overall player compensation hits a new all-time high for the tournament.



And for the 50th consecutive year, the prize money is equal between men and women. — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 8, 2023

Here’s the round-wise break down of the prize money a player will receive:

Main Draw Singles

Champion: 3,000,000 USD

Runner-Up: 1,500,000 USD

Semifinalists: 775,000 USD

Quarterfinalists: 455,000 USD

Round of 16: 284,000 USD

Round of 32: 191,000 USD

Round of 64: 123,000 USD

Round of 128: 81,500 USD

Main Draw Doubles (per team)

Champions: 700,000 USD

Runners-Up: 350,000 USD

Semifinalists: 180,000 USD

Quarterfinalists: 100,000 USD

Round of 16: 58,000 USD

Round of 32: 36,800 USD

Round of 64: 22,000 USD