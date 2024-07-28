MagazineBuy Print

Badminton at Paris 2024 Olympics, LIVE score: HS Prannoy in action against Fabian Roth of Germany

Paris 2024 Olympics, Badminton LIVE: Catch the live updates from the Paris 2024 Olympics men’s singles badminton Group K match between H.S. Prannoy and Fabian Roth.

Updated : Jul 28, 2024 20:22 IST

Team Sportstar
Prannoy H. S. Of India.
Prannoy H. S. Of India. | Photo Credit: AP
lightbox-info

Prannoy H. S. Of India. | Photo Credit: AP

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Paris 2024 Olympics men’s singles badminton Group K match between H.S. Prannoy and Fabian Roth.

(The scorecard will read H.S. Prannoy - Fabian Roth)

  • July 28, 2024 20:20
    9-8

    Roth gets back two quick points after Prannoy’s smash down the line goes well wide.

  • July 28, 2024 20:19
    9-6

    Prannoy attacks well and smashes the shuttlecock into the far side of the court from near the net.

  • July 28, 2024 20:18
    First game: 7-5

    Prannoy takes a two-point cushion once again after Roth hits his forehand wide.

  • July 28, 2024 20:17
    First game: 6-5

    Brilliant play from Prannoy who finishes off a long rally with a cross-court smash away from the German. 

  • July 28, 2024 20:16
    First game: 5-5

    Roth levels it up once again after Prannoy hits the shuttlecock into the net.

  • July 28, 2024 20:15
    First game: 5-3

    Prannoy takes a two-point lead with some rapid returns.,

  • July 28, 2024 20:14
    First game: 3-3

    It is a close contest in the opening moments of this game as Prannoy’s drop shot does not make it past the net.

  • July 28, 2024 20:13
    First game: 2-2

    Roth ties it back up after Pronnoy hits his smash wide.

  • July 28, 2024 20:12
    First game: 2-0

    A long rally ends with Roth overhitting it once again. Good judgement from Prannoy.

  • July 28, 2024 20:11
    First game: 1-0

    Fabian Roth serves first. Prannoy gets the first point after the German hits his shot out of the court.

  • July 28, 2024 20:08
    Match starts soon

    H.S. Prannoy and Fabian Roth are warming up on the La Chapelle Arena Court 1 for their Paris 2024 Olympics men’s singles Group K match.

  • July 28, 2024 19:59
    Indian badminton results on July 27

    Men’s singles: Lakshya Sen beat Kevin Cordon (Guatemala): 21-8, 22-20

    Men’s doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty beat Lucas Corvee/Ronan Labar (France): 21-17, 21-14

    Women’s singles: Ashwini Ponnappa/Tanisha Crasto lost to Kim So Yeong/Kong Hee Yong (Republic of Korea): 18-21, 10-21

  • July 28, 2024 19:44
    Indian badminton Paris 2024 preview

    For Prannoy, 2023 was the season of his life where he bagged his maiden title on the BWF World Tour, a bronze medal at the World Championships, and a historic bronze at the Asian Games, but 2024 has been a nightmare with health problems and a tremendous loss of form.

    Read full article

    Paris Olympics 2024: Satwik and Chirag lead India’s gold medal hopes in badminton

    A major reason for India’s recent achievements has been the rise of the men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty.

  • July 28, 2024 19:28
    Manu Bhaker makes history

    Manu Bhaker wins bronze in 10m pistol shooting, becomes India’s first female Olympic medallist in shooting

    This was Manu’s redemption after a pistol malfunction in the qualifications at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 had reduced her to tears.

  • July 28, 2024 19:23
    Earlier in the day, PV Sindhu opened her Paris 2024 campaign in dominant fashion

    Paris 2024: Sindhu opens Olympic campaign with easy win against Fathimath

    PV Sindhu defeated Fathimath Nabaaha 21-9, 21-6 in just 29 minutes in her opening match at the Paris Olympics.

  • July 28, 2024 19:19
    When will the match between H.S. Prannoy and Fabian Roth take place?

    The Paris 2024 Olympics badminton men’s singles match between H.S. Prannoy and Fabian Roth will not start before 8:00 PM IST on July 28.

    The match will be played at the La Chapelle Arena Court 1 in Paris.

  • July 28, 2024 19:17
    When and where to watch the Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE in India?

    The live telecast of the Paris Olympics will be available on Sports18 while the live streaming will be available on JioCinema in India from July 26 to August 11, 2024.

