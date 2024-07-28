Badminton at Paris 2024 Olympics, LIVE score: HS Prannoy in action against Fabian Roth of Germany

- July 28, 2024 20:209-8
Roth gets back two quick points after Prannoy’s smash down the line goes well wide.
- July 28, 2024 20:199-6
Prannoy attacks well and smashes the shuttlecock into the far side of the court from near the net.
- July 28, 2024 20:18First game: 7-5
Prannoy takes a two-point cushion once again after Roth hits his forehand wide.
- July 28, 2024 20:17First game: 6-5
Brilliant play from Prannoy who finishes off a long rally with a cross-court smash away from the German.
- July 28, 2024 20:16First game: 5-5
Roth levels it up once again after Prannoy hits the shuttlecock into the net.
- July 28, 2024 20:15First game: 5-3
Prannoy takes a two-point lead with some rapid returns.,
- July 28, 2024 20:14First game: 3-3
It is a close contest in the opening moments of this game as Prannoy’s drop shot does not make it past the net.
- July 28, 2024 20:13First game: 2-2
Roth ties it back up after Pronnoy hits his smash wide.
- July 28, 2024 20:12First game: 2-0
A long rally ends with Roth overhitting it once again. Good judgement from Prannoy.
- July 28, 2024 20:11First game: 1-0
Fabian Roth serves first. Prannoy gets the first point after the German hits his shot out of the court.
- July 28, 2024 20:08Match starts soon
H.S. Prannoy and Fabian Roth are warming up on the La Chapelle Arena Court 1 for their Paris 2024 Olympics men’s singles Group K match.
- July 28, 2024 19:59Indian badminton results on July 27
Men’s singles: Lakshya Sen beat Kevin Cordon (Guatemala): 21-8, 22-20
Men’s doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty beat Lucas Corvee/Ronan Labar (France): 21-17, 21-14
Women’s singles: Ashwini Ponnappa/Tanisha Crasto lost to Kim So Yeong/Kong Hee Yong (Republic of Korea): 18-21, 10-21
- July 28, 2024 19:44Indian badminton Paris 2024 preview
For Prannoy, 2023 was the season of his life where he bagged his maiden title on the BWF World Tour, a bronze medal at the World Championships, and a historic bronze at the Asian Games, but 2024 has been a nightmare with health problems and a tremendous loss of form.
Read full article
- July 28, 2024 19:19When will the match between H.S. Prannoy and Fabian Roth take place?
The Paris 2024 Olympics badminton men’s singles match between H.S. Prannoy and Fabian Roth will not start before 8:00 PM IST on July 28.
The match will be played at the La Chapelle Arena Court 1 in Paris.
- July 28, 2024 19:17When and where to watch the Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE in India?
The live telecast of the Paris Olympics will be available on Sports18 while the live streaming will be available on JioCinema in India from July 26 to August 11, 2024.
